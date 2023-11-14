Underlying diverse writing workshop – mica

Cultural journalism is white, male and academic. A group of five young skug authors want to change that. Do you love music and culture? Then the European solidarity project “Underground Diverse – Writing Workshop for More Diversity in Music and Cultural Journalism”, funded by the European Union, in cooperation with skug.at, offers the opportunity to contribute your perspective in monthly writing workshops.

The music industry – that was the last thing to happen Rammstein painfully observed – is characterized by patriarchal power and exploitation relationships. Abusive behavior, mostly from cis-male musicians towards young FLINTA*, is just the tip of the iceberg. To this day, the dogma of the white, male “musical genius” still prevails. Hit lists and other rankings hardly contain any works by FLINTA* or other marginalized groups of people. Hardly any women still play at music festivals, and the singles charts are dominated by men, as is it supposed to be. According to a recent study by the German MaLisa Foundation More than 85 percent of the songs in the charts were written by male composers, and the trend is increasing. At major music festivals, female artists only make up 8 percent of the line-up.

Another industry that is dripping with power dynamics – and where the “male genius” paradigm prevails – is journalism. This is what the numbers from a report show Media house Vienna from 2022. In Austria, the gender ratio among editors is balanced. But the higher up in the hierarchy an editorial member is, the more likely it is to be male: only a third of all management positions are held by women. In addition, half of the journalists have studied. And only six percent of them have a migration background. Conditions that are intensifying in music and cultural journalism. The prototype of culture and music journalists is: white, male, highly educated. Musicologist André Goehring, who, among other things, examined the gender ratio in German-speaking music editorial departments, writes in a study: “Music magazines are made by men for men.”

A situation that a group of five young skug authors find unacceptable. Because according to their understanding, male journalism tends to normalize sexism, in its own editorial meetings and in its reporting. Musical and artistic contributions from FLINTA* or other marginalized groups of people are hardly acknowledged, and experiences of abuse by artists and fans are denied. Young journalists who do not fit the “male genius” archetype have to work twice as hard to receive respect and support. The vision of the skug authors is cultural journalism that enables discourse across educational, class and gender boundaries. In which everyone who wants to write about culture and music can gain a foothold. The initiators are certain: “The more voices and perspectives, the more we can all learn.” To this end, they are offering a monthly writing workshop from the end of August. And you can take part!

In the writing workshops they want to support people interested in journalism in their writing process, regardless of their ethnic or social background or gender. Workshops are held, for example on free writing, finding topics or journalistic standards. You will then be invited to talk to the skug authors and other young journalists, network and find common interests. The goal is for the participants to soon write about concerts, performances, exhibitions, books, music or films themselves. The authors of shadow make it possible for texts to be published – at shadow or other alternative media projects in Vienna. Above all, they want to make writing fun for the participants. And we hope that so many young people will be interested in broadening their perspective on the cultural sector.

Participation in the writing workshops is free of charge. Writing utensils, such as pens and pads, are provided.

For non-binding registration or if you have any questions, please send an email to: [email protected]

Term

Completely wrong. Giving and accepting feedback

Wednesday, 22. November 2023from 6:00 p.m

Location: t/abor (Taborstraße 51/3; 1020 Vienna)

How do I pitch an article?

Wednesday, December 13, 2023from 6:00 p.m

Ort: t/abor

10/10? Ten tips for reviewing albums, films and books

Wednesday, January 31 2024from 6:00 p.m

Ort: t/abor

Good question: How do I conduct an interview?

Wednesday, February 28th 2024from 6:00 p.m

Ort: t/abor

Your perspective counts! Concert reports, portraits and reports

Wednesday, March, 20th 2024ab 18:00

Ort: t/abor

