UNDERSTAND

Real Food At Last

( Melodic Hardcore | HC Punk ) Label: Rise Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 07.04.2023

The release of this album, “Real Food At Last”, especially in 2023, can safely be described as a surprise. Then UNDERSTAND were one of the hottest British exponents of more melodic hardcore in the mid 90’s in the style of bands like CIV, SHELTER, SNAPCASE and also HELMET and caused quite a stir with their debut EP and the following debut album.

Recorded in 1998 as the quartet’s second album, the band was not satisfied with the mix of “Real Food At Last” and broke up the following year and the band members went to other professions in the music business, among them guitarist John Hannon, who made a living as a producer and was instrumental in digitizing the long-lost material. Tragically, he surprisingly passed away in mid-2021 and so the release of “Real Food At Last” is of course dedicated to him.

Already the opening title track with its driving bass line puts the listener in a time machine back to the late 90s. Sweaty hardcore punk, which without blinkers also looks towards alternative and metal and booms out of the speakers with a lot of positive energy and the rough, slightly washed-out sound that was so common at the time.

The catchy “Long Driving Contest” then breathes properly Page Hamilton’s HELMET and would have fitted in perfectly with SOLAREZ’s great “Song I Stole” and many a song like “I Can Get You In” even comes along with a grungy note before the massive, sprawling “Lightwight (Outro)” sets a worthy conclusion.

The fact that this album has finally found its way to the public is not only a nice fact, but the album is also a fine contemporary document of how innovative hardcore was at the end of the 90s. So not only an absolute must for fans of UNDERSTAND and the bands mentioned here as well as the mentioned musical era, but possibly also a good opportunity for the listeners of Rise Records to get hooked on the hardcore of bygone days.

Tracklist „Real Food At Last“:

1. Real Food At Last

2. Screwtop Milkshake

3. You Want The News?… Well Here’s The Blues

4. Long Driving Contest

5. (Intro) Small Boy

6. Sentence

7. Sadie

8. I Can Get You In

9. Skirt

10. Lightweight (Other)

Total playing time: –

Band-Links:

UNDERSTAND – Real Food At Last LineUp: Dom Anderson (Vocals) John Hannon (Guitar) Rob Coleman (Guitar) Stuart Quinnell (Bass) Andy Shepherd (Drums) 8 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “UNDERSTAND – Real Food At Last”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Understand_RealFoodatlast.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

The post UNDERSTAND – Real Food At Last appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

