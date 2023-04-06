In 1995, five young Brits released an album that would quickly achieve cult status in the fledgling alternative and post-hardcore scene: “Burning Bushes And Burning Bridges” would be the starting signal for the meteoric rise of in a just world Understand been, but last but not least problems with the label at that time stood in the way. A follow-up was recorded, but they could never find the right sound and broke up in 1998. Rediscovered a good 20 years later and digitized and polished during the pandemic, the material is „Real Food At Last“ still the way to the shops.

However, one thing is missing: guitarist John Hannon, who became a sought-after producer in the years after Understand and who initiated the digitization process, died unexpectedly on May 5, 2021. Accordingly, the record is dedicated to him. The furious energy of this good half hour does him credit and at the same time shows what a loss the abrupt end of this band was. “Real Food At Last”, the title track, opens with a noisy drive, post-energy and chaotic-alternative restlessness in the substructure, which spans the arc from botch to deftones and far beyond. The following “Screwtop Milkshake” is also uncomfortable and yet restrained, a little slower overall, flirting with alternative rock and a bit of gauze. That works.

“Sadie” is the next surprise, because the undercooled guitar sound is reminiscent of Killing Joke in the best sense. Instead of post punk and industrial, however, it uses a rough barrage, a kind of constant spirit of optimism and yet so poisonous. The award for the best song title certainly goes to “You Want The News?… Well Here’s The Blues”, whose relaxed and at the same time explosive presentation strains the nerves in the best sense of the word. The concluding “Lightweight (Outro)” succeeds in this as well, just in a different way. Six and a half moody, powerful minutes oscillate between alternative gaze anthem, noise rock barrage and hardcore poison with unfiltered rage. The long, instrumental finish fits the picture.

Even if you haven’t heard of Understand before, you miss it as soon as the last note has died away. As familiar and yet crackling and exciting as this record sounds, it would have been revolutionary and groundbreaking a quarter of a century ago. And even today they easily keep up with the big ones: The hardcore drafts of the British are washed out, grumpy and uncomfortable, but also anthemic, catchy and always impressive. “Real Food At Last” keeps a big promise and offers a somewhat forgotten cult act a welcome second stage. What is still missing are new editions of their old releases.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07.04.2023

Available through: Rise Records

Website: www.instagram.com/understandukhc

Category: Magazin, Reviews