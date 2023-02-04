Oct 11, 2018
The faithful have many questions about the ecclesiastical sexual
abuse crisis: What did Church authorities do right in responding to
the previous wave of scandals, and what did they fail to do? How
could Theodore McCarrick, a serial abuser surrounded by rumors,
rise to become one of the most powerful hierarchs in the Church?
What is the connection between doctrinal infidelity and sexual
infidelity by priests? How do priests living double lives justify
remaining in the priesthood? Finally, how much truth is there to
the claim that priestly sexual abuse is the result of
clericalism?
