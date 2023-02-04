The faithful have many questions about the ecclesiastical sexual

abuse crisis: What did Church authorities do right in responding to

the previous wave of scandals, and what did they fail to do? How

could Theodore McCarrick, a serial abuser surrounded by rumors,

rise to become one of the most powerful hierarchs in the Church?

What is the connection between doctrinal infidelity and sexual

infidelity by priests? How do priests living double lives justify

remaining in the priesthood? Finally, how much truth is there to

the claim that priestly sexual abuse is the result of

clericalism?

