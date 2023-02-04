Home Entertainment Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry
Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry

by admin
Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry

Oct 11, 2018

The faithful have many questions about the ecclesiastical sexual
abuse crisis: What did Church authorities do right in responding to
the previous wave of scandals, and what did they fail to do? How
could Theodore McCarrick, a serial abuser surrounded by rumors,
rise to become one of the most powerful hierarchs in the Church?
What is the connection between doctrinal infidelity and sexual
infidelity by priests? How do priests living double lives justify
remaining in the priesthood? Finally, how much truth is there to
the claim that priestly sexual abuse is the result of
clericalism?

Links

Fr. Roger Landry, Plan of Life: Habits to Help You Grow
Closer to God https://amzn.to/2RGVW80

Fr. Roger Landry’s National Catholic Register articles
about the abuse crisis:

http://www.ncregister.com/daily-news/truth-is-needed-to-free-the-church-from-sacrilege-of-clergy-scandal

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/how-to-stay-faithful-as-we-endure-and-confront-the-crisis

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/anchors-in-the-storm

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/spiritual-paternity-anger-lying-and-vulnerable-adults

http://www.ncregister.com/blog/fatherlandry/what-to-do-about-corruption-in-the-church

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

