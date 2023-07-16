Title: Singer Tian Jieguo’s Reliance on Others for Song Lyrics Raises Concerns for His Future in the Music Industry

Date: [Insert Date]

In a recent video, popular singer Tian Jieguo candidly admitted that while he can write songs, he rarely composes the lyrics. This revelation has sparked concern among fans and music industry observers, as it suggests a potential obstacle in his future career.

Tian Jieguo, known for his remarkable vocal abilities and captivating stage presence, revealed that he heavily relies on other professionals for lyrics. When asked about his song “Seven,” he expressed gratitude for the tune and accepted it without fully understanding the meaning behind the lyrics. This admission raises questions about the authenticity and artistic vision of his music.

Critics argue that this reliance on external sources for lyrics compromises Tian Jieguo’s ability to convey his own emotions and personal experiences through his music. The lack of autonomy in creating lyrics may hinder his growth as an artist and limit his potential for future success.

To overcome this issue, it is suggested that Tian Jieguo collaborate with trusted individuals in the industry, such as RM or Big Hit Entertainment, who have a proven track record in crafting impactful lyrics. However, caution must be exercised to ensure that the singer does not fall prey to manipulation or lose his unique creative voice.

It is crucial for singers to possess the autonomy to create lyrics, as it allows them to express their true feelings and connect with their audience on a deeper level. This is especially important when targeting the highly competitive US market. If Tian Jieguo’s English proficiency is not strong and he solely relies on others for lyrics, he may face challenges and controversies that could jeopardize his potential success in the American music industry.

Ultimately, some industry insiders believe that Tian Jieguo’s forte lies in singing Korean songs, where he can fully express himself and connect with his fans. Deviating from this path may hinder his ability to thrive as a performer in the long run.

While this news has sparked concern among fans, it is important to remember that the views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Sina.com. Any inquiries regarding the content, copyrights, or other issues should be directed to Sina.com within 30 days of publication.

In conclusion, Tian Jieguo’s reliance on others for song lyrics raises valid concerns about his future in the music industry. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to find a balance between maintaining his own creative voice and collaborating with trusted professionals to continue producing heartfelt music.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

