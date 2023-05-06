Unearth – The Wretched; The Ruinous

A quarter of a century after their inception Unearth still there, stronger than ever. The omens were anything but good recently, because with guitarist Ken Susi, a founding member left after a long break, and long-time drummer Nick Pierce also had to be replaced. During the pandemic hiatus, Buz McGrath took charge of songwriting and led the quintet – Mike Justian returns after 15 years behind the shooting gallery, touring guitarist Peter Layman is now fully on board – back to old heaviness. With „The Wretched; The Ruinous“ want to go into classic Metalcore waters more than ever.

Songs like “Dawn Of The Militant” are incredibly mean and reminiscent of the band’s beginnings, when Metalcore was actually still a mixture of Metal and Hardcore, closely connected to the gruff New Wave of American Heavy Metal. Trevor Phipps throws up in the usual manner, the staccato attacks are painful, the rancid groove, including sprints in between and smaller effects in the finish, is reminiscent of the turn of the millennium. “Theaters Of War” also comes out with growing enthusiasm and dismantles everything that stands in the way. Multiple blast waves collide with big melodies that clearly trace back to the genre’s Nordic melodic death origins.

In addition, it uses some familiar material that would have worked on the extremely strong “Extinction(s)”. So “Mother Betrayal” throws the wrecking ball on, goes forward with unfiltered force and throws in a particularly rough breakdown. The opening title track “The Wretched; The Ruinous” takes you through Unearth’s entire work in just under four and a half minutes with melodic elements, frontal core energy, concealed catchiness and biting heaviness. “Into The Abyss” calls on all of the musicianship of the quintet, even letting in classic metal guitars and a few clean vocal lines – a wonderful cross-reference to the great Metalcore veterans.

Ultimately, it puts more of everything, and it works brilliantly. Unearth take a musical journey through their long career, accompanied by new subtleties. On “The Wretched; The Ruinous” probably the hardest songs in years, but also catchy to anthemic moments, accompanied by inevitable breakdowns and rabid energy. New line-up or songwriting changes: the US quintet remains unrivaled in this form.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 05/05/2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

