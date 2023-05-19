Unemployment in Río Negro, Neuquén capital and Plottier

This Friday, for different claims and reasons, a many of the schools region of will not have classes. In the case of Black riveras a consequence of a forceful measure by ATE and the Autonomous CTA, which includes service assistants, most of the educational institutions they will not open their doors. In Neuquén, the strike will only cover establishments in the provincial capital and Plottier, but from ATEN capital, the section of the teachers’ union that called for the protest, expect a high adherence.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Classes in Río Negro, affected by the ATE and CTA strike

This Thursday, the strike called by ATE and the autonomous CTA for all State dependencies in the province of Río Negro. Despite having reached an agreement in principle during the first day of the claim, both organizations reiterated that the measure of force will continue todayTherefore, again, the normal teaching of classes in the district will be affected.

Throughout yesterday, both from ATE and from the CTA, they claimed to have achieved high adherence in hospitals, public administration in general and in schoolswhere unemployment reached the service assistants.

The focus of the claim was located in the city of General Roca, with mobilizations and concentrations around the federal courts, where the trial against provincial leaders for a protest during the government of former President Macri.

In this sense, the strike was called in rejection of the “criminalization of social protest”which according to the trade union organizations, the Justice tries to apply against Rio Negro leaders for events that occurred in the administration of Together for Change.

Strike in the schools of Neuquén capital and Plottier

After numerous complaints of sexual abuse in three gardens in the province, two in the city of Neuquén and one in Rincón de los Sauces, from ATEN capital decided they called a strike for this Fridayto which the Plottier section will also adhere.

In this way, it is expected that a large number of schools in the provincial capital and the neighboring city don’t have classes todayas part of a measure of force that It will include marches and demands for salary conditions.

The call to strike it was decided last wednesdayin a unified day called in rejection of the general plenary of the provincial leadership of ATEN, which declared itself in a state of alert and mobilization due to the complaints against teachers from three kindergartens.

In addition to the suspension of classes, it is also will carry out a concentration and subsequent mobilization through the center of Neuquén, which will begin at 10 in the vicinity of the monument to San Martín, which is why another complex day is expected for traffic in the city.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



