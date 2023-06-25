Unexpected defeat for Talleres, who was ten points behind River

Two tremendous headbutts, which hurt Talleres more than necessary. A four-minute burst that left the cast of the Jardín neighborhood with nothing that had started with everything in their game against Lanús on date 21 of the Professional League. In an entertaining game, the ‘T’ lost 2-1 in an incredible way and cut a positive streak of seven games without defeat.

The first half in La Fortaleza was entertaining. The vertigo of those led by Javier Gandolfi, the intention of the good touch of the locals, the early goal, the speed of Valoyes, the missed goals under the goal of Sosa and ‘Loco’ Díaz, the heated spirit of Kudelka due to the mistakes the referee Rapallini, the judge’s successes, the saves by Guido Herrera… Entertaining, interesting and enjoyable the first stage, which opened a minute and a half into the game.

A lethal counter was taken advantage of with certainty by the ‘T’. Good defense, driving, concept, intelligence, and judgment. Those qualities, she had the opening of the scoreboard of the Albiazul cast in visiting lands.

Ramón Sosa grabbed the start and drove several meters, raised his head, gave the pass to Michael Santos, who, far from being a selfish scorer, set up the Colombian Valoyes, who only had to push into the net. Great goal. And a match that had a different color from the start; that is why he had those qualities mentioned above.

Workshops handled the game without problems; both at the end of the first stage and at the start of the plugin. He even played better.

But football has those things, that’s why it’s so exciting, that’s why it’s so loved, and that’s why it causes so many headaches.

At 21 and 25 minutes into the second half, everything changed. A garnet burst turned the game around. Two tremendous headers that changed the game and stunned Talleres.

First ‘Loco’ Diaz equalized and then Cristian Lema unbalanced. Incredible but real.

Talleres searched, went all out for equality, in a match that became sloppy, but that did not stop it from being entertaining. He searched in various ways, but without clarity and that is why he was left empty-handed, when, perhaps, he did not deserve it. But football, this illogical sport, knows no merit.

A game that gave away many moments, and ended up being unfavorable for the Albiazules, who thus continue as escort for the River pointer, but ten points away.

