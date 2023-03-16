A man became an unexpected hero last Sunday by preventing a woman from throwing herself off an iron bridge in the city of Parchment, located in the north of the province of Buenos Aires. The woman, whose name was withheld for privacy reasons, was seen by Anthony Amen while sitting on the outer edge of the railing and with apparent intentions of jumping into the void.

According to the protagonist himself, he was going with his daughter to do some shopping when they saw the young woman with an obvious desire to take her own life. “The episode begins like an ordinary Sunday in our lives, with my daughter, who was out to run some errands and stopped at a traffic light. Estefanía sees a girl sitting on the railing of the bridge and she asks me ‘what’s up with this girl who’s sitting there alone?‘” Amen recalled to the outlet. Front page.

The man parked his car and got out with the intention of dissuading the young woman. He thus began to talk to her in an attempt to stop her from throwing herself off the bridge. “We began to try to convince her not to do what she was determined and wanted to do”, he assured.

While Amen was speaking with the woman, her daughter Estefanía called the authorities. When the police and firefighters arrived, the young woman decided not to talk to the agents due to a previous event that had not been resolved. “He told me that he did not trust the police, since he had a situation of violence with his partner and the police did not believe him.“, said.

“The girl would get more and more nervous when the police approached, but I entertained her. I would talk to her and tell her about my situation in which I had also gone through bad times. He distracted her by offering her cigarettes“, he indicated. Although he observed that “every time someone who was not me or my daughter approached, she was getting more nervous and was letting go more and more of the railing”.

The moment of tension in which the young woman wanted to commit suicide

After several minutes of conversation, the woman began to give in to Amen’s arguments as the firefighters approached to help get her down. “I convinced her to call her brother on the phone and when she calls, I entertain her by making her look away from where the firefighters were and I wave them over,” she said. And she added: “As she saw that the firemen were walking, he dropped the phone and let go. Luckily, he had grabbed her by both hands and the firefighters who were standing near her ran over and helped me hold her.”

Finally, among all they were able to lower the woman safe and sound. “Between 5 or 6 of us were able to take her up the bridge again and another firefighter who tied himself up, went to the other side and helped lift her up because she was moving so we couldn’t help her,” Amen described. And he concluded: “Every day I He asked what happened to that girl because If the State abandons it, it will continue trying”.

If you or a relative or close friend of yours goes through a emotional crisis of any kindyou feel that nothing makes sense or you find yourself trapped in a situation from which you cannot find a way out, you can contact the helpline 135 or 011 5275-1135 (toll free from Capital and Greater Buenos Aires) and from all over the country at 0800 345 1435. The call is personal, confidential and anonymous. If it is a suicide in progress or imminent danger, do not hesitate to call 911.

