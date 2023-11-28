Unforgettable Experience Staying at Grand Zuri BSD City

“I’m really bored, Mama, last holiday we didn’t go anywhere. Azzam is also bored having to go to school full day from Monday to Saturday, let’s go on holiday.” Some time ago my son Azzam went on strike at school because he was fed up and bored with his routine.

Currently we live in Banjar City, West Java (it’s called a city but there are no malls or interesting tourist attractions to visit). Even though every 4 months there is a night market or people’s party, but they are monotonous and less interesting. It’s not surprising that children of Azzam’s age get bored easily and want a staycation, even if it’s just a little.

Actually, there are many tourist attractions in neighboring cities such as Ciamis, Tasik and Bandung. Even if you want to go to Pangandaran beach, it’s actually not very far. But access to public transportation is difficult and the only motorized vehicle I have is a beat-up motorbike, so we have difficulty taking holidays, healing or traveling to places that are quite far away.

Being able to travel and have a staycation to Jakarta is of course the most attractive choice for my child. Take the Serayu train round trip for only Rp. 126,000 from Banjar – Jakarta. Access to public transportation is of course very easy and not too expensive.

At the end of last October, I was determined to reserve a room at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel, for a staycation on Saturday and going home on Sunday. Unexpectedly very easy and served very well, also friendly even though the reservation was via WhatsApp message by the receptionist of the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel.

Room reservation ✅ has been made, ordering round trip tickets from Banjar – Jakarta – Banjar ✅ has also been made. Thank God our trip was very smooth and comfortable. Even when taking the KRL to Rawa Buntu towards the destination Hotel Grand Zuri BSD City, it felt quite comfortable and not crowded. So that made this trip very enjoyable.

Stay at Grand Zuri BSD City

Depart at 8 am by KRL to Rawa Buntu, arrive at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel at 12.00 WIB. There was no need to wait long, it turned out that the room I ordered could be used immediately. Before entering the room, my son Azzam was enthusiastic to see the various types of bicycles lined up in front of the entrance. Apart from that, the location of the swimming pool right in front of our room also made Azzam very happy to be at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel.

Thank God, I got a Superior Room with a King Bed, on the 3rd floor which is directly connected to the children’s playground, swimming pool and gym arena. When we arrived at the room, we immediately took a break to stretch after the long journey, my child immediately went swimming in the afternoon, when the sun was no longer hot.

Staying at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel is very enjoyable for children, because the swimming pool access is very easy and comfortable with a variety of lush trees around it. Bath towels, boards and swimming tubes are provided by the hotel, so we can swim straight away after doing other activities outside without having to take toiletries and swim from inside the room.

I happened to reserve a room that only included breakfast at the hotel, but it wasn’t a problem because the location of the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel is very strategic and surrounded by shopping centers. Opposite the hotel there are also many street vendors selling various foods. It’s guaranteed that you will starve, but if you have more funds, it’s more fun to eat at Katarasa Restaurant, because the menu here is very diverse with very delicious tasting qualities. How do you know, you know, I’ve tasted food at Katarasa Restaurant before.

What else can visitors to the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel do? We can use bicycles to get around the hotel, maximum use is 2 hours, and can only be accessed from 06.00 WIB to 18.00 WIB. Tired of riding a bicycle, my son Azzam immediately swam again. The water in the swimming pool does not hurt the eyes, so it is very safe for children.

Staying at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel was very memorable and unforgettable for my son Azzam. When else can you swim in the afternoon, evening or morning without getting scolded by your mother?

Breakfast at Katarasa Grand Zuri BSD

Apart from room facilities with full AC, TV broadcasts with pay channels, swimming pool, playground, gym and bicycle arena, one thing that hotel visitors look forward to most is a special breakfast with a variety of super complete menus and choices. At Katarasa Restaurant Grand Zuri BSD City, various foods are available such as porridge, ketoprak, fruit salad, vegetable salad and also various pastries and rice along with various side dishes as complements such as sausages, curry meat and chicken stew, stir-fried white mustard vegetables, fried rice is also available vegetarian.

What’s special is that at the Grand Zuri Hotel there is an Indomie station, with various toppings, we just have to request it from the chef, whether you believe it or not, Indomie tastes better when someone else cooks it than cooking it yourself.

For Azzam, the most interesting breakfast that he wants to try is various cereals, cakes, waffles with ice cream. Apart from that, there are also various drinks from mineral water, infused water, lemon tea, coffee, chocolate milk and even herbal medicine available.

You can have breakfast from 06.00 WIB to 10.00 WIB, you can take all the food available, provided you have to finish it, wouldn’t it be a shame if our leftover food was wasted.

Thank God, Azzam had time to swim before breakfast and after breakfast before you return to real life which is full of challenges and prone to boredom. Hopefully there will be good fortune to be able to return for a staycation at the Grand Zuri BSD City Hotel.

