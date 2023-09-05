Unforgettable Scenery: 5 Hotels with the Best Views in New York

When it comes to choosing a hotel, there are many factors to consider. While location and price are crucial, the panoramic views a hotel offers can make a stay truly exceptional. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five hotels in New York that boast some of the best views in the city.

First up is the Trump International Hotel in Central Park Manhattan. Not only does this luxurious hotel provide stunning views of Central Park and Columbus Circle, but each of its 176 rooms feels like a fully-equipped apartment, ensuring guests feel right at home. Guests can also enjoy amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, a heated pool, and a spa offering a variety of treatments.

Next on the list is Park Lane, also located in Central Park Manhattan. Rising above Central Park South, this hotel features an impressive 47-story facade. Its enviable location directly in front of Central Park guarantees breathtaking panoramic views throughout the year, including the beauty of winter with snow-covered landscapes. Recently remodeled, almost half of its 610 rooms provide direct views of the iconic park.

Moving on to Hudson Yards, we have Equinox. Situated in the renowned 35 Hudson Yards building, this hotel offers guests a privileged location. With stunning views of The Vessel monument, the Hudson River, and The Edge, the highest open-air observatory in the Hemisphere, every sunrise and sunset becomes a unique experience. Equinox’s rooms and suites were designed with rejuvenation in mind, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, top-notch amenities, and natural fiber mattresses.

Heading over to Brooklyn, we find The William Vale. This 22-story hotel offers rooms with balconies on floors 5 to 21, allowing guests to appreciate both Manhattan and Brooklyn from a unique perspective. However, The William Vale truly stands out with its rooftop, named The Westligth, which offers dream-like views of the city, making it a great spot for capturing memorable moments.

Last but not least, we have The Graduate Roosevelt Island. As the first hotel on Roosevelt Island, this property boasts several standout features. From its unrivaled location to its stunning views and modern decor, The Graduate Hotel provides a relaxed and unique experience. With its 18-story glass exterior, it offers panoramic views from each of its 224 rooms.

These five hotels showcase some of the best views New York has to offer. Each has its own distinct charm and provides guests with an unforgettable experience. So, which one is your favorite?

