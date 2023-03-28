“The Ungentlemen’s Department of War”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on March 28th, according to foreign media reports, Guy Ritchie’s World War II-themed action spy movie “The Ministry of War” exposed the set photos, and the ship full of big men was also exposed.

Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Alan Ritchson, Henry Golding, Henrik Zager, Alex Pettyfer, Cary Elwes Lo Fiennes-Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Till Schweiger, etc. starred, and it will be released next year.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, it is planned to be a series focusing on the origin of the British special forces SAS.

Guy Ritchie and Arash Amell (“A Private War”), Paul Tamasi (“The Fighter”), and Eric Johnson wrote a screenplay based on “Ministry of War” by former war correspondent and author Damien Lewis. Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops”, tells the story of 1939, when France fell to the Nazis, and then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain would resist the attack of German troops. In order to defeat the seemingly unstoppable German war machine, he decided to stop fighting under the accepted gentleman’s rules of engagement, and quickly and secretly developed a special military unit that the world had never seen before. It was also the first British covert operation. The Troops – Made up of survivalists, freethinkers, misfits, and outright criminals. Possessing a wide variety of skills, having full autonomy behind enemy lines, and their defiance of the rules of war, they became the first “deniable” Special Operations agents, and the first to actually receive a “license to kill.” , achieved important victories in the war against the Nazis.

Cavill plays the squad leader, and Gonzalez plays a sniper with extraordinary spy skills.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)