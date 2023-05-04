uniform | Linen jacket the dresser

If I had to put together a capsule wardrobe, a linen jacket would be one of the stars.

When can you wear it, you ask. I know you not since yesterday. Well: I already thought his season was over, and here we got an extension. More than that, I’m supposed to pack for a flight to Greece and here I found out that London style weather awaits me there and how lucky I am to have two linen jackets which are about all I need. And of course, if you have what in the eighties and nineties they called a “career”, you can wear it in the air-conditioned meeting rooms overlooking the Hudson River even in August.

Its advantages: thrown over everything and sprinkled with magic powder that makes you look ashamed.

Bonus: If you believe that you don’t have to iron linen, you can push it into a bag and it will only make it look crushed and more graceful.

Submission proposal /// Difficulty level: very easy

Option A’: A linen jacket with jeans, a brown t-shirt (it’s not brown, it Berry Brown), sneakers and sunglasses.

Option B: A linen jacket over a dress (you’re in Greece, you were hoping it would be warm but May has just started), a kahiko straw bag (a reminder that there is now a 15% discount with the code shelly15) and sandals.

