If I had to put together a capsule wardrobe, a linen jacket would be one of the stars.
When can you wear it, you ask. I know you not since yesterday. Well: I already thought his season was over, and here we got an extension. More than that, I’m supposed to pack for a flight to Greece and here I found out that London style weather awaits me there and how lucky I am to have two linen jackets which are about all I need. And of course, if you have what in the eighties and nineties they called a “career”, you can wear it in the air-conditioned meeting rooms overlooking the Hudson River even in August.
Its advantages: thrown over everything and sprinkled with magic powder that makes you look ashamed.
Bonus: If you believe that you don’t have to iron linen, you can push it into a bag and it will only make it look crushed and more graceful.

In the pictures, from top to bottom:
linenfox
tamu pants
Ronen Chen
everlane
Golf (it’s not completely linen, but if you don’t show passers-by the label, no one will know)

>>>
Submission proposal /// Difficulty level: very easy

Option A’: A linen jacket with jeans, a brown t-shirt (it’s not brown, it Berry Brown), sneakers and sunglasses.
Option B: A linen jacket over a dress (you’re in Greece, you were hoping it would be warm but May has just started), a kahiko straw bag (a reminder that there is now a 15% discount with the code shelly15) and sandals.

>>>
The National is best heard in weather that justifies a jacket.

I’ll find you something fun to wear
That goes along with all your feelings
We’ll go extremely vivid
Buttoned up and unrevealing

