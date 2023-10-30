Home » Uniform | Susan Kare | the dresser
Entertainment

Uniform | Susan Kare | the dresser

by admin
Uniform | Susan Kare | the dresser

Susan Kare, Apple’s “Macintosh Artist,” relaxes at her desk in 1984. by Norman Seeff

Just before it starts to get chilly this is an opportunity to return to the famous photo of Susan Carr, the artist and graphic designer who created the Apple Macintosh icons in the eighties. In the picture she is wearing the three basic items of the autumn uniform: a gray sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

>>>
Susan Carr, Beginner’s Kit:

Gray sweatshirt /// Balm with lip color /// Signed print of Susan’s icons /// Dark jeans in the boot cut version /// New Balance, you can skip the fuchsia colored socks

>>>
Don’t try to be original, just try to be good
(Susan Kare)

>>>
A smiling computer in the movie Electric Dreams (also from 1984)

A post by Shelly was posted on September 18, 2023 in general, uniforms, what to wear, muses, smart wardrobe and tagged new balance, susan kare, uniform, jeans, uniform, gray sweatshirt.

See also  SBÄM Fest 6 2024 – Announces first bands in old location

You may also like

Unlocking Your Emotions: The Powerful Influence of Pluto...

Doucal’s fast walk in the name of new...

Otsumo Plaza: A New Concept Store by Otsumo,...

First time abroad!Just looking at the cityscape and...

Monday, October 30: Free Horoscope Predictions for Love,...

The Young Master: A Highly Anticipated Costume Drama...

They made my week the dresser

Cazzu and Christian Nodal’s Steamy Encounter Ignites Social...

The 24th National Film Promotion Conference and First...

Okinawan soul food, tempura and ice cream! Recommended...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy