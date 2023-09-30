Uniform | Susan Kare | the dresser

Susan Kare, Apple’s “Macintosh Artist,” relaxes at her desk in 1984. by Norman Seeff

Just before it starts to get chilly this is an opportunity to return to the famous photo of Susan Carr, the artist and graphic designer who created the Apple Macintosh icons in the Eighties. In the picture she is wearing the three basic items of the autumn uniform: a gray sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers.

Susan Carr, Beginner’s Kit:

Gray sweatshirt /// Balm with lip color /// Signed print of Susan’s icons /// Dark jeans in the boot cut version /// New Balance, you can skip the fuchsia colored socks

Don’t try to be original, just try to be good

(Susan Kare)

A smiling computer in the movie Electric Dreams (also from 1984)

