Unión por la Patria was formed and there are four national alliances in Río Negro

The Front of All, now renamed as Union for the Fatherlandclosed last night and renewed its alliance in Río Negro, with five integrated parties and five adherents. With that union led by the PJ, Río Negro will total four coalitions in the national process, considering the registrations of Together for Change (UCR, PRO and ARI)JTogether we are Río Negro (JSRN and MPP) and also, the Left and Workers Front- Unity (Workers Party, Socialist Workers Movement, Socialist Left and Socialist Workers Party).

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Next June 24 will expire the deadline for the presentation of candidates for national deputies and the parliamentarians of Mercosur on behalf of the alliances registered in the Province but also of the non-integrated recognized parties.

The constitutive meeting of Unión por la Patria, held at the PJ headquarters in Viedma, became extensive because the minor parties demanded to lower the number of certifications required to present lists in the PASO and, after two hours of debate, the Justicialismo “2% of the affiliates of all participating parties” validated, that is, a minimum of 978 endorsements.

The last part of the discussion focused on financing and the minimum percentage for the minority agrees to the distribution in the lists, agreeing to the application of the D’Hont system, without floor.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Sergio Hernández, president of the PJ, ratified what was agreed, as “says the electoral law, and the D’Hont system”, clarifying that it is “subject to modification if the regulation” of the national front indicates “something different” and, in that case , the intervention will be from the Executive Board.

At the PJ headquarters, the host leadership was represented by Hernández, accompanied by Ana Marks and Daniel Belloso; Julio Accavalo participated for the Big Front; Paolo Etchepareborda for the Socialist Party; Magdalena Odarda for PART; and Cecilia Peña and Victor Capitán for Kolina.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The adherents are Organized Community; Popular Unity, the PTP, Nuevo Encuentro and Renovador Front.

Prior to the alliance formation meeting, The PJ met its party council in Lamarque on Tuesday and, despite its internal differences, ratified its frontist policy, then going on to the debate with the allied forces although the characteristics and the regulations of the coalition were finalized this Wednesday. Everything was completed against the clock due to the closing deadline for the presentation, set by the Electoral Court for midnight, and previously it had to comply with the certification of the documentation before a notary public.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



