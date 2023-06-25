Union thrashed Inter 4-1, adding 7 consecutive defeats in the MLS

Defender Jakob Glesnes gave Philadelphia the early lead and Union won 4-1 on Saturday, handing Inter Miami its seventh straight loss in MLS

Philadelphia went ahead with a Glesnes goal in the 14th minute. Defender Kai Wagner set up Glesnes, who scored his first goal since the 2021 campaign in which he had three goals.

The Union extended the advantage after a pass from Mikael Uhre in the 39th minute to the Argentine Julián Carranza, who reached 10 goals this season.

Leon Flach’s first goal this year came in the fourth minute of stoppage time to put Union up 3-0 at half time. It was also Flach’s first goal since 2021, when he scored a goal in his rookie season.

Inter Miami responded quickly in the complementary half after Robert Taylor took a pass from Benjamin Cremaschi in the 50th minute and scored for the second time this season.

An own goal by Inter defender David Ruíz in the 68th minute sealed Philadelphia’s 4-1 win.

Cincinnati lost for the second time this season after DC United beat the Eastern Conference leaders 3-0. Three players scored for the first time.

DC United went up 2-0 after 17 minutes. Cincinnati entered the game with 43 points in 18 games, tying the record set by the LA Galaxy in 1998.

Pedro Santos opened the scoring after 10 minutes and defender Derrick Williams followed seven minutes later. DC United led 3-0 at halftime with Colombian Cristian Dájome scoring at 43 minutes.

Elsewhere, the New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1, the New York Red Bulls thrashed Atlanta United 4-0 and Columbus beat Nashville 2-0. Chicago Fire beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0. Austin beat the Houston Dynamo 3-0. The Vancouver Whitecaps beat LAFC 3-2 and St. Louis beat the San José Earthquake 2-1.

This day there were five matches. Charlotte and Montreal tied 0-0, as did the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy, as well as the Seattle Sounders and Orlando City. While Real Salt Lake and Minnesota tied 2-2, and Portland and NYCFC tied one.

