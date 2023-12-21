Unionists rejected Milei’s decree: “Unconstitutional” and an “attack on labor rights”

The Decree of Necessity and Urgency signed this Wednesday by President Javier Milei It marked a before and after in the relationship between the Government and social and union organizations. The first “disagreement” occurred with the implementation of the anti-picket protocol promoted by Patricia Bullrich, which several leaders objected to for alleged unconstitutionality. This week, the package of reforms announced by Milei to deregulate the economy It further deepened tensions with the labor union, whose leaders described the measures as an “attack on labor and social rights and social security.”

The general secretary of the CGT, Hector Daeremphatically rejected the DNU of the libertarian government.

“We reject the DNU decreed by the Government”Daer expressed on social networks.

“It subverts the democratic republican order and alters the division of powers. Its Unconstitutionality is manifest“explained the union leader in a publication published on his X account.

“We are not going to tolerate the attack on labor and social rights and social security. The emergencies dictated are only justified in a intentionally fallacious diagnosis to destroy the social rights of all Argentines”considered Héctor Daer.

In parallel, Gerardo Martinezhead of the UOCRA, was equally critical of the reforms decreed by Milei.

“The President assumes the sum of public power. This decree is not conceptually related to what is determined in article 99, paragraph 3 of the National Constitution., because there are no conditions of necessity or urgency. Furthermore, it does not respect the division of powers and the republican institutional value of Argentina,” Martínez stated.

Yes ok Pablo Moyano did not make public statements after learning of the DNU, had already anticipated the position of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT), which would advance in the judicialization of the rule established by the Executive.

“There will surely be an immediate reaction to judicialize the DNU and see what measures can be taken. They will seek to reform compensation and return to the Income Tax. We will listen to what is announced and different union organizations will surely meet to analyze through of lawyers and the measures to be taken will be seen,” the trucker leader said this Wednesday in statements to the radio AM750.

Another of the social leaders who questioned Milei was Luis D’Eliawho spoke out against the Government’s economic measures.

“First lie by Javier Milei. He vindicates the conservative neoliberalism enemy of humanity that left two-thirds of the planet in misery,” Luis D’Elia tweeted.

“The only debt-taking defaulters have been them; Videla-Martinez de Hoz, Menem-Cavallo, De la Rua-López Murphy, Macri-Caputo, Milei-Caputo,” listed the social leader in his X account.

In this context of tensions and accusations over the alleged unconstitutionality of the decree, it emerged that this Friday will meet in the board of directors of the CGT with the block of Deputies of Unión por la Patria.

ATE will be mobilized to the Chief of Staff

Meanwhile, the Association of State Workers (ATE) called this Friday a mobilization to the Chief of Staff.

“Milei has decided to govern by decree and destroy Parliament. “The majority of the proposals coincide with the economic objectives of the last Military Dictatorship,” he noted. Rodolfo Aguiar. The National Fight Day will take place throughout the country.

“After the mega decree of President Javier Milei that includes the privatization of state companies, market deregulation and labor reform, the National Board of Directors of ATE headed by its Secretary General, Rodolfo Aguiar, resolved to mobilize on Friday, December 22, towards the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers,” they announced in a statement.

“Cynicism is beginning to be political in Argentina. There is talk of miserable salaries, but since December 10, not a single measure has been announced in favor of workers and retirees,” said the leader.

“The mobilization towards Avenida Presidente Julio Argentino Roca – Diagonal Norte 782 of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires will take place starting at 1 p.m. and is part of the National Day of Struggle defined by the union in recent days,” the authorities announced. from ATE,

Aguiar pointed out that “the Government is trying to auction off the State to the highest bidder and we have to avoid it” and added: “An unlimited liberation of all prices is established that ends up destroying the purchasing power of the people.” The mobilizations will be replicated, according to the organization, in all provinces.

In the note sent to the Ministry of Human Capital, the union presented a series of demands: “cessation of adjustment policies; payment of salaries and the Annual Complementary Salary in a timely manner; urgent reopening of joint ventures and salary increase that overcome inflation; move to permanent employment for all workers and job stability; rejection of the application of the Anti-Mobilization Protocol that attempts to curtail the right to petition the authorities.

On the other hand, in the statement they recalled that the union held a national meeting on Thursday, December 14, with the general secretaries of all the provinces, who granted a mandate to the National Board of Directors “to decide the action plan to be taken.”

