unions asked the deputies to approve the relief for Neuquén

The Budget Committee of the Neuquén Legislature received representatives of the state unions to start working on the project law that will establish the exclusion of 40% of the salaries of the public administration of the Income Tax.

After the meeting was suspended last week due to lack of a quorum, Deputies heard today from representatives of ATEN, Sejun, ANEL, Siprosapune and UPCNwho supported the initiative. They pointed out that it was part of the salary agreement they signed in February and demanded that the law also include retirees.

From ATEN They gave as an example that, of some 11,000 teachers who paid the tax until last year, Only 230 remained and with withholdings of 5,000 pesos.

The president of the MPN bloc, Maximilian Caparrozassured that there is the commitment of the party to that the rule be approved “in the next sessions” and the same raised the other members of the commission. The only one who did not anticipate a position was Lucas Castelli of Avanzar, an ally of governor-elect Rolando Figueroa.

The initiative is part of the package of 11 laws that Governor Omar Gutiérrez presented on March 1 at the opening of regular sessions. The project seeks that the exclusion of 40% of the state salary from the income tax base is maintained over timesince it is currently guaranteed in the 2023 budget law, which is valid only for this year.



