The whole internet is talking about Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial, and I’m sorry to say that even before I had a chance to delve into the details of the complicated case, our Gwyneth has already won a good time (from what little I could understand: a skiing accident occurred between Gwyneth and the prosecutor, and since then he has been prevented from doing various things in life, such as wine tasting. The court ruled that he was, and I quote, “one hundred percent guilty” of the collision in question).

Anyway, the wardrobe that accompanied Gwyneth to court hearings in Utah is exactly the capsule wardrobe that I’m ready to go to the store right now and sign. On a similar wardrobe, of course, because among the designers that Gwyneth has worn are Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana, a brand known as “Uniqlo for billionaires”.

The clothes she wears may look ordinary and there is nothing about them that screams “wealth”, but the members of the tribe (a.k.a. billionaires) will recognize them from a mile away, much like the forehead hats of the Roy family in the series “The Heirs” (looks like regular baseball caps, but they are also from loro piana, made of cashmere and cost hundreds of dollars).

The beautiful part is that if we don’t mind giving up sending secret messages to billions of others through the clothes we wear, we stick with Normcore of the quality variety that can be found at Uniqlo (the regular one).

Basic Gwyneth-Biota kit:

Cashmere golf from Loro Piana (I’ll save you the entry to the link: 1,700 euros) /// Caddis reading glasses. Gwyneth has a lot of their models. They’re actually not expensive and even I have their reading glasses /// a large Smithsonian lapis blue notebook ($325 only) /// own brand link necklace, goop /// a large Mountain Valley water bottle, $24 For a case of 12 bottles

Gwyneth-Beauta kit, middle class version:

Canvas-colored organic cotton sweater /// We’ll stay with Gwyneth’s glasses because they cost $129 /// We’ll switch to a classic Moleskine notebook /// Link chain, not gold, but locally designed /// San Pellegrino, glass bottle ( More expensive than Mountain Valley, but there is no Mountain Valley in Israel)

That’s how it is in life, those who don’t do it don’t make mistakes and those who don’t go on ski vacations don’t get into ski accidents and ski lawsuits.

After the acquittal, on her way out of court, Gwyneth was seen stopping by the prosecutor and whispering something in his ear.

What did she whisper to him there? According to the rumors, she whispered: I wish you well.

His response: Thank you, dear.

That’s it, there is no moral here.

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap ’cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that