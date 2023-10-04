Uniqlo, the first store in Rome will arrive in spring 2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first Uniqlo store in Rome will be inaugurated in the spring of 2024, on the north-west side of the Galleria Alberto Sordi. More details on the exact date of the long-awaited (and long-predicted) opening will follow “later”, underlines the press release from the Japanese retailer, which however has already provided information on the store, such as its size (1,300 m2 distributed over three floors) and on its offer (women’s, men’s and children’s clothing lines).

This is Uniqlo’s second store in Italy, after the opening of the first store in Piazza Cordusio in Milan in September 2019. «It is an honor for us to open in the capital, a city with such a strong cultural heritage, and to increase our presence on the Italian market with a store in Galleria Alberto Sordi, one of the most evocative commercial locations, opened for the first time 100 years ago – declared Mark Barnatovic, COO of Uniqlo Italia -. We look forward to offering our LifeWear, apparel created based on our Japanese values ​​of quality, simplicity and longevity and that helps improve people’s daily lives, to Uniqlo enthusiasts and customers in Italy and to visitors from ‘abroad”.

For the arrival in Rome, the brand, which is part of the Fast Retailing giant (2.3 trillion yen turnover in the fiscal year 2022, equal to approximately 16 billion euros, +7.9% compared to 2021), has already announced collaborations with symbolic institutions of the city, such as the Maxxi museum, with which it will curate workshops dedicated to families, and local associations such as Ridaje.