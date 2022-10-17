Home Entertainment UNIQLO UT x “SPY×FAMILY spy house wine” second joint series officially debut | HYPEBEAST
Entertainment

UNIQLO UT x “SPY×FAMILY spy house wine” second joint series officially debut | HYPEBEAST

by admin
UNIQLO UT x “SPY×FAMILY spy house wine” second joint series officially debut | HYPEBEAST

UNIQLO UT officially released the first co-branded series with the popular animation “SPY×FAMILY: Spy Playing Home” at the end of June. This time, following the official launch of Part 2 of the first season of the animation, the second co-branded series is being pursued while winning.

Season 1 Part 2 of “SPY×FAMILY spy play house” has been updated for three episodes. The large dog “Pender Bond”, which was expected by the public before its launch, can predict the future has now officially debuted, and it has naturally become the addition of Forger this time. The key elements of the joint name outside the family can also be seen in the setting of Anya who loves peanuts and hates carrots through the slogan. In addition, you can also see the run-through of the title of “SPY×FAMILY”. There are seven models in the whole series. The design is all around a rather childish color combination.

This series is expected to officially land on Uniqlo’s major physical stores and online malls in Taiwan on November 25. The suggested price starts at NT$390. Interested readers will wait for the official release information of Hong Kong and Taiwan in the future.

See also  Mezzana Mortigliengo in the Academy of Legro d'Orta: murals dedicated to textiles on the houses of the Bonda hamlet

You may also like

Wu Qingfeng’s new song “The Little Prince” MV...

The multiple faces of streaming

“Top Gun 2” has grossed nearly $1.5 billion...

aespa Winter dating rumors clarified! She was photographed...

The meaning of movie tickets is not just...

So many fairy eye shadows, which one is...

The beacon smoke billows and sings heroes, striving...

He becomes the first global ambassador for DIOR’s...

“Top Gun 2” has grossed nearly $1.5 billion...

Huang Zongze was hit in the head by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy