UNIQLO UT officially released the first co-branded series with the popular animation “SPY×FAMILY: Spy Playing Home” at the end of June. This time, following the official launch of Part 2 of the first season of the animation, the second co-branded series is being pursued while winning.

Season 1 Part 2 of “SPY×FAMILY spy play house” has been updated for three episodes. The large dog “Pender Bond”, which was expected by the public before its launch, can predict the future has now officially debuted, and it has naturally become the addition of Forger this time. The key elements of the joint name outside the family can also be seen in the setting of Anya who loves peanuts and hates carrots through the slogan. In addition, you can also see the run-through of the title of “SPY×FAMILY”. There are seven models in the whole series. The design is all around a rather childish color combination.

This series is expected to officially land on Uniqlo’s major physical stores and online malls in Taiwan on November 25. The suggested price starts at NT$390. Interested readers will wait for the official release information of Hong Kong and Taiwan in the future.