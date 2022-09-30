Home Entertainment UNIQLO x JW Anderson Officially Release 2022 Fall/Winter Collection
Entertainment

UNIQLO x JW Anderson Officially Release 2022 Fall/Winter Collection

by admin
UNIQLO x JW Anderson Officially Release 2022 Fall/Winter Collection

UNIQLO and JW Anderson have been cooperating continuously since 2017. It is one of the most popular joint series under UNIQLO. This time, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the collaboration, they will launch an autumn and winter series that emphasizes the styles of the two.

Regarding this season, designer Jonathan Anderson said: “Like modern British architecture, the foundation of the design is very simple, and whether the details of the object can be felt from the use is the key.” Inspired by British modernism, the title is ” The Minimalism at Play” collection focuses on materials and wearability, bringing 12 women’s clothing, 11 men’s clothing, and socks and other items designed to enhance the comfort of life.

The UNIQLO x JW Anderson 2022 autumn and winter series is expected to debut on October 14, and the release date will be adjusted according to different regions and stores. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to browse more information.

See also  To the rediscovery of the composer Riccardo Zandonai

You may also like

Louis Vuitton 2023 early spring men’s collection “Fall...

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Combination Shoes...

NCT127’s new album won a global popularity certification...

In-depth | Can Daniel Lee make Burberry the...

The Matrix’s Alternative Return: Danny Boyle to Direct...

Exploring the innovative expression of red classics

Kim Ji-won is confirmed to have signed a...

20th Century Films announces new films in the...

Ruby Lin becomes the first variety show producer...

Golden Child Pumin face fracture requires surgery to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy