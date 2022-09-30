UNIQLO and JW Anderson have been cooperating continuously since 2017. It is one of the most popular joint series under UNIQLO. This time, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the collaboration, they will launch an autumn and winter series that emphasizes the styles of the two.

Regarding this season, designer Jonathan Anderson said: “Like modern British architecture, the foundation of the design is very simple, and whether the details of the object can be felt from the use is the key.” Inspired by British modernism, the title is ” The Minimalism at Play” collection focuses on materials and wearability, bringing 12 women’s clothing, 11 men’s clothing, and socks and other items designed to enhance the comfort of life.

The UNIQLO x JW Anderson 2022 autumn and winter series is expected to debut on October 14, and the release date will be adjusted according to different regions and stores. Interested readers may wish to scroll down to browse more information.