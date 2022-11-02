Continuing the spring and summer series, this time, UNIQLO once again collaborated with Marni to launch the 2022 winter co-branded series, in-depth exploration of the fun of mixing and matching, and sparking fashion sparks through diverse print patterns and the philosophy of LifeWear that focuses on practicality. This season is devoted to rich, bold colors and ’60s-inspired stripes, combined with casual, comfortable basics like HEATTECH, knitwear, sweatshirts, and hooded jackets to create a vibrant winter wardrobe for everyday wear, with Marni’s unique aesthetic Interpreting UNIQLO’s philosophy of pursuing sincerity, it presents artistic and experimental pieces, with contrasting effects and playful tailoring to bring 19 women’s clothing, as well as winter accessories such as hats, mittens, hooded scarves, and even a Collection of hand-painted 100% silk furoshiki scarves. The UNIQLO x Marni winter joint series is expected to go on sale on December 9, and interested friends should not miss it.