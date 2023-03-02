March 1, 2023, Shanghai, China—The spring is full of vitality, and it is time to rejuvenate. Trendy beauty clothes make life look like a show everywhere!UNIQLO Specially Launches the National “Goddess” Festivalturning stores across the country into “rejuvenation shows”, bringing hundreds of spring and summer trendy beauty clothes to the market, and helping the whole people create a “goddess and goddess” rejuvenated wardrobe!

All-around fashionable sun protection clothing for a healthier and more beautiful face; sun protection shirts and dresses are elegant and enjoy the new aesthetics of sun protection; ever-changing cool and hot T to make you look thinner and more careful; flowery and spring-colored light-oxygen Bra with a confident and pouty chest; elegant and beautiful legs “God” “The trousers easily stepped out of the full-score aura; “Naruto”, “One Piece” and other super-burning trendy comics UT on the new world “tide” I see! Wearing Uniqlo can brighten your mood, fill your body and mind, keep you young and healthy, everyone is a “goddess”!

Celebrate Goddess’ Day, with hundreds of new clothes and special discounts!Beautifying and fashionable sun protection clothing, beautiful legs “God” pants, nude breathable light oxygen Bra, variety of fairy dresses and other good things are in limited-time specials. From 3/3 to 3/9, check in the store to enjoy limited flower gifts and famous skin care gifts, etc. surprise! Become a member of UNIQLO from now on, and log in to the official website mini-program “UT Trendy Planet” to sign in and have a chance to win limited exclusive trendy gifts!

Help create a new space for consumption and a new ecology of consumption!UNIQLO today held the 2023 Spring/Summer New Product Launch Conference at its global flagship store on Huaihai Middle Road in Shanghai, releasing new spring/summer inspired products, creating a city of new inspirations and immersive store innovation experiences such as the first UT Comics Exhibition , as well as the one-stop assembly of eight super-burning animations, the first airborne giant comic book, the UT trendy package and the LifeWear brand booklet for a limited time!

Integrating online and offline, UNIQLO brings trendy beauty clothing and flagship store experience to the whole country!For the first time, UNIQLO will launch a tour exhibition in 20 provinces across the country, including Guangdong/Zhejiang/Lianghu/Sichuan. In addition to the first show in Shanghai, it will also hold the first functional sports meeting and “UT Trendy Planet” in young trendy landmarks such as Guangzhou Victoria flagship store and Wuhan Hanjie store. Waiting for popular check-in points to meet the needs of the whole people for a new look!

Deeply cultivating the Chinese market, UNIQLO will open nearly 40 new stores in spring and summer, covering 20 provinces and cities including Sichuan/Hubei! Chongqing Gaoxin Paradise Street store opens on 3/3, come to the store to enjoy multiple surprises such as flower gifts! 3/3 Uniqlo will also join hands with Tmall Super Brand Day to release all-round fashion sunscreen clothing, UT hot-selling co-branded models, designer cooperation series and other spring and summer new products, and live broadcast the new product release show, bringing a new experience of “cloud shopping exhibition”!





Beautify and enjoy the new goddess of health! All-round fashion sun protection clothing, hard core sun protection with fashion and elegance:Instant sun protection + portable, breathable, cool, waterproof, quick-drying! UPF50+, UVA blocking rate >95%, global sales in 2020 will exceed 10 million pieces! Newly added fashionable sunscreen dresses, sunscreen shirts with sunscreen beauty filters; sunscreen knit cardigan with a short slim fit, which is more colorful; breathable sunscreen with pockets 10+ colorful colors; quick-drying sunscreen for couples with the same style of “sun” love; boys and girls A full range of parent-child sun protection clothing makes family trips more at ease!

This year, some models use up to 75% recycled polyester fiber. Starting from choosing a sustainable clothing, love fashion and love the earth!

Wear UT and transform into a cool man and goddess! “Naruto/One Piece” and other super-burning animation street tide UT listed:Select nearly 1,000 kinds of cultural and creative arts in the world, and express the diverse and free attitudes of young people in a variety of cool styles, creating a UT trendy planet! The UT Archive Manga series integrates “One Piece”, “Naruto Shippuden”, “BLECH Mirror · World” and other classic animations and new sea city works into UT design, and at the same time creates #UT涵星星# young people’s cultural and creative art community, sign in and win a limited number tidal ceremony;

The UT ARCHIVE POP ART series adopts the famous works of street artist Andy Warhol/Jean Mitchell Basquiat/Keith Haring to show the charm of UT’s classic design; MoMA UT collects works from the Museum of Modern Art in New York , select great video game works that are deeply loved by the public, and show interesting interactive design; Sofia Coppola UT selects iconic lines and scenes from director Sofia Coppola’s works, conveying women’s cultural language, and it will be launched on March 3 !

The new goddess with beautiful breasts and comfortable posture! The nude feeling has been upgraded, and the flowery spring light oxygen Bra is new:Research and innovation based on the needs of Chinese female consumers, empowering all-weather comfort and inner beauty from the inside out! Three new upgraded all-round functional designs, popular aesthetic bust shapes, and new healing colors! Light oxygen Bra Mushan purple, Xiaguang pink and other new colors are on the market. The V-neck style has a fuller three-dimensional lift, and the U-neck style petal cups are soft and supportive, making the naked feeling comfortable and unrestricted; Lace Bra, a pretty V-neck to show the body line; 3D Bra , comfortable and three-dimensional shape.

Become a new goddess with long legs and aura in seconds! Trendy Wear Variety Four new trouser series:Pleated wide-leg trousers, comfortable jeans, trendy casual trousers, and new classic trousers are all trendy and versatile! Women’s pleated loose trousers, trousers length +3cm make legs longer, eye-catching new Morandi color; men’s pleated wide-leg pants, fashionable wide legs, simple and capable; women’s loose jeans, straight wide legs, spring debut; loose Narrow-cut jeans with slightly tucked-in hems for a neat and cool look; overalls trousers with cool mountain style and good stretch; women’s casual overalls and parachute pants with a showy waist.

In addition, Blue Cycle water-saving jeans adopt innovative water-saving technology, with a water-saving rate of up to nearly 95%, taking into account fashion, comfort and environmental protection!

Look thin and careful, cool and hot new goddess! Variety T wears a hundred kinds of youth:Women’s U round neck T-shirt, silky cotton, advanced master color, comfortable and minimal; women’s round neck short T-shirt, slim high waist short, minimalist design, millennial hot girl style; AIRism loose round neck T-shirt, comes with Cool-feeling AIRism ace technology fabric, sweat-absorbent and quick-drying, cool out on the street; loose raglan sleeve T-shirt, color matching raglan sleeves, youthful vigor!







