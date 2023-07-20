unite health with art and culture

The purpose of the Social Welfare Fund for Health Professionals of Córdoba (CPSPS) is to ensure retirement and safeguard the contributions of the affiliates that make it up, but, in addition, the mission that the board of directors has set for itself is to accompany in the professional life to assets with different instruments and strategies that encourage thinking about an insured retirement.

In parallel, actions are defined and implemented so that retirees have, in addition to what they have by law, a series of benefits and services that improve their quality of life.

Due to this vision, different ideas and works arise to meet the proposed goals, as is the case of the Cycle of Culture: Art and Health, which aims to enrich the experience of this social security institution and its link with art and culture.

This transcendental connection not only provides entertainment and personal enrichment, but also plays a vital role in the physical, mental and emotional well-being of active and retired members. Undoubtedly, these actions contribute to breaking negative stereotypes associated with old age.

Art and culture have a transforming power capable of transcending generational, socioeconomic and cultural barriers. In the province of Córdoba there are many references, and this action aims to highlight those who are health professionals. By introducing these forms of expression in pension institutions, a much more welcoming environment is created that encourages interaction, stimulates creativity, and provides a sense of belonging and connection with the society that surrounds them.

The Social Welfare Fund for Health Professionals of Córdoba, from the area of ​​social, recreational and cultural activities, invites its active and retired members to participate in the cultural cycle of art and health.

This sector’s main objective is the development and implementation of recreational activities that allow, especially retirees, but also active people, to explore new passions and talents. This not only encourages self-expression, but also promotes socializing, sharing ideas, and forming lasting friendships.

This initiative aims to generate sample spaces for those affiliates who wish to exhibit their works and works in the new building of the Fund. The promotion of art and culture promotes activities that unite people, professionals from different branches and position a society that is interested in other aspects outside of work and academics.

Engaging in artistic and cultural activities has positive effects on health and well-being.

Art and culture are universal manifestations that transcend physical limitations and show that age is not a barrier to creativity or active participation in society, providing a space in which to express themselves creatively, interact with others and discover meaning. on purpose, through active and healthy aging.

With this cycle they will be able to expose another facet of their life, their personality and the perception they have and manifest through their different works. The genres that La Caja de Salud accepts that health professionals expose are: painting, photography, sculpture, handicrafts, literary expressions, music, singing, dancing.

To participate, those interested must complete a form until July 31 inclusive and then they will be contacted to inform them of the days and times of their sample.

The estimated date of samples (depends on the number of exhibitors) will be during the months of August and September, so they will be duly informed after registration.

For questions or queries, you can contact WhatsApp at 3544 61-5936 (Lilia Spedaletti).

