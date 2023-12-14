United States senators asked Joe Biden to sanction Cristina Kirchner for corruption

One year after Cristina Kirchner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for corruption in public works in Santa Cruz, this Wednesday a group of five Republican senators of the United States asked Democratic President Joe Biden to sanction the former vice president for “acts of corruption”.

Cristina Kirchner “is a Convicted kleptocrat who stole billions from the state coffers and allowed evil actors such as China and Iran deepen their corrupt influence in a fundamental ally of the United States, Argentina,” wrote the senators from the space led by the former president and candidate for the 2024 elections, Donald Trump.

As detailed by the AFP, James Risch, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Bill Hagerty y John Cornyn In their letter they recommend Biden use the tools at his disposal to prevent access to a Visa to Kirchner and some of his relatives with the aim of holding them accountable for their participation in acts of significant corruption.

The five Republican senators of the United States who requested that Cristina Kirchner be sanctioned

The judicial cases that the former vice president has “took place while Argentina was doomed to bankruptcy and hyperinflation under the presidency of Fernández de Kirchner, which allowed important financial transactions between the government of Argentina and China, Russia and Venezuela.”

The text, dated December 12, quotes “nebulous agreements for public works contracts that compromise the security of both the United States and Argentina.” He also gives as an example the Deep Space Station installed in Patagonia and “controlled by the Chinese military,” despite the fact that there are only scientific and scientific personnel there. not military.

Cristina Kirchner’s judicial panorama

In November, an appeals court reopened an investigation against Cristina Kirchner for money laundering in the case known as “K Money Route”. The ruling was signed by the chambermaids Mariano Llorens and Pablo Bertuzzi, who led the position in favor of the request to appeal the ruling of federal judge Sebastián Casanello, who had dismissed it.

La ONG Republican Bases had questioned a decision by Casanello contained in a resolution of June 5 in which he decided dismiss the current vice president due to lack of accusationafter federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuán withdrew from the case in which alleged money laundering maneuvers were investigated.

Furthermore, a week ago the Federal Court of Criminal Cassation carried out the two judge draw to finish completing the Oral Courts in charge of future trials for the attempted assassination of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and the Los Sauces-Hotesur case.

The Government repealed the decree that granted custody to Alberto Fernández abroad

As for the cause “The Sauces Hotesur”reopened by Criminal Cassation, the judge was drawn Nicolas Toselli as substitute of the Federal Oral Court 5 that is in charge of preparing that debate. In this case, the TOF5 is made up of a titular judge, Adriana Palliotti, and another magistrate drawn on October 26 to deal with the trial, José Michilini.

At the same time, in the case of the oral trial against the detainees Fernando Sabag Montiel, Brenda Uliarte and Gabriel Carrizo, prosecuted by the assassination attemptthe magistrate was drawn as a surrogate judge of the Federal Oral Court 6 Adrian Grunbergreported Telam.

This Court is in charge of preparing the oral debate, which still has no start date and is open to the stage of requesting evidence from the parties and is made up of two other judges, also surrogates, Sabrina Namer and Ignacio Fornari.

