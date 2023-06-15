Home » Unity of Peronism in Bariloche
Entertainment

Unity of Peronism in Bariloche

by admin
Unity of Peronism in Bariloche

Mg Jorge Luis Vallazza, DAYS 12. 975.453

BARILOCHE

I launched my pre-candidacy for Mayor because I believe that politics has to be a means to build a more just, fraternal and supportive world.

For almost 40 years I have been working in popular sectors of Bariloche and our region: both as a teacher, as a public function, and as a social militant in multiple community tasks that I continue to do permanently.

I also graduated with a postgraduate degree in Public Policy and Government, training that gave me tools to design and carry out actions in favor of our people. My challenge is to give voice to a “way of doing politics”, promoting young people who improve people’s lives on a daily basis. New faces and hearts in a noble and service activity such as politics, today so discredited. Later, I decided not to be a candidate for mayor because I really believe in unity, and it is not enough to declare it, you have to build it with concrete gestures. Unity is not built by dividing.

At this stage, I opened a dialogue channel with those who intend to lead this national and popular space, and were willing to put together a common project.

Today I am convinced that it is Ramón Chiocconi who demonstrates a real attitude to advance in this common project, and who synthesizes the conditions to lead the largest possible unit of the Frente de Todos in Bariloche, with great possibilities of winning the Municipality. I make myself available to the parties, groups and social organizations so that we can prepare a government proposal at the local level that will lead us to victory in the next elections.

See also  South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM will debut in Japan on January 25 next year- China Entertainment Network


You may also like

Texas sends migrants by bus to Los Angeles;...

Beginning to fully infiltrate the industry AI will...

Case of Cecilia Strzyzowski: march, call from Alberto...

“Please Be My Family” ends tonight Zheng Qiuhong...

why is it celebrated today, June 15

Robledo Puch will remain in prison: they denied...

alexander wang2023 early autumn series interprets the wonderful...

An operator suffered an electric shock in a...

my country’s digital human industry is booming, and...

Prohibition of producing coal affects business that favors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy