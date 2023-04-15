Once the families decide to take the legal path to achieve coverage for high-cost treatments, it is when they turn to the amparo tool and that is also when the judge must balance different rights to make an extremely complex decision.

When asked about the criteria used when resolving this type of case, María Inés Ortiz, judge of the Contentious Administrative Chamber No. 2 of the Judiciary of the Province of Córdoba, explained to The voice that the principle is univocal.

“We use the human rights approach. It is very difficult for a judge to deny this type of medical benefits when it is life or death. Different are the criteria when therapeutic alternatives appear that are scientifically proven but are not incorporated into the nomenclature of benefits of a social work ”, she explained.

Ortiz indicates that for approval to proceed in these situations, the evolution of the patient must be proven, how this practice will improve their quality of life and that it is effectively an indicated treatment for the pathology.

“Although regulatory frameworks are shared, in terms of health there are no generalities, it is the justice of the specific case. There are no diseases, only patients, and the jurisprudence treats each case in its particularity,” Ortiz said.

Lorenzo Barone, doctor of law and researcher in jurisprudence on health protections, also expressed himself along these lines: “The central criterion is the particular situation of the patient. The second aspect is the level of medical certification that the service you want to achieve has. If it is approved by Anmat, they end up granting it”.

In general, the professional agrees that most cases are approved, even more so if they become known. Rejections occur if there is insufficient evidence of the scientific validity of the treatments. In this case, the mechanics vary and there is not a single decline argument but rather they are usually accompanied by others.

On the other hand, it is important to highlight that not all families that experience diseases that require high-cost treatments have access to media visibility and some do not even have legal defense.

“As a recommendation for these cases, I advise that they approach the civil advisors of the provincial or federal courts where they work in the free defense of rights before justice,” said Barone.

In this sense, the bioethicist María Susana Ciruzzi remarked that not everyone knows about these free legal advice and that is why in general these people do not get the treatments or drugs they need.

“Justice today has been displaced by the media because people have realized that the way their claim achieves visibility is not through a judge but through the media,” he added.

And he closed: “Many times the resolution of these protections happens because no judge wants to appear in the press as a heartless person who denied a patient an opportunity. It is always easier to give rise to an amparo than to reject it”.

