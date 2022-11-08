Original title: Universal Music Copyright China Company and Baimi Fan Copyright signed a global exclusive copyright agreement for lyrics and music

The agreement also includes the copyright of hundreds of overseas popular music songs that are widely loved by Chinese music fans

November 8, 2022, Beijing and Santa Monica – Universal Music Publishing Group China announcedsigned a global exclusive song and song copyright agreement with Baimifan Copyright, a business unit of the lyrics and music copyright business of Baimifan (Beijing) Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.

This landmark cooperation agreement covers more than 700 high-quality song works, which will be managed by Universal Music Copyright as the exclusive global lyrics and song copyright management company for these works, including many popular Chinese songs, such as “Youth Practice Manual” sung by TFBOYS. “Love”, “100 Ways” and “I Love You 3000” co-written and sung by well-known musician Wang Jiaer; “Exchange” sung by Zhou Shen; “PARADISE” sung by Liu Yiyun Amber Liu; and Tan Weiwei sung “Xiaojuan” and so on.

“exchange”

《Z!》

《Beggar》

Through this new strategic partnership, Universal Music Copyright China will expand the global stage and opportunities for Baimifan’s songwriters and musicians, helping them reach new audiences around the world. With the continuous growth of Universal Music Copyright China, it has gradually become one of the most influential and successful companies in the domestic market. Universal Music Copyright China will also cooperate with Baimi Fan Copyright to further expand cooperation between songwriters and producers lineup, and launch more music projects.

In addition, this agreement will also cover the lyrics and song copyright agency of hundreds of popular overseas copyrighted songs in Greater China, including popular classic works by overseas artists such as Super Junior, EXO-CBX, GOT7, TWICE, etc., which are deeply loved by Chinese fans. Under the framework of the new agreement, Universal Music Copyright China and Baimi Fan Copyright will continue to develop Hallyu music culture in the Chinese market on the basis of its existing success in the international market.

From left: Fang Zhou, Managing Director of Universal Music Copyright China; Ma Er, A&R Manager of Universal Music Copyright China; Wang Yunyun, Managing Director of Baimifan Copyright; Wang Kaiyu, Founder and CEO of Baimifan (Beijing) Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.; Baimifan (Beijing) Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. Chief Operating Officer and Partner Lei Sheng; Universal Music Copyright Management Group Asia Pacific President Andrew Jenkins (Andrew Jenkins)

Fang Zhou, Managing Director of Universal Music Copyright Chinain announcing the news：“Thirty years ago, we witnessed the rise of J-pop and its huge influence on Asian audiences. Today, the huge success of K-pop in the global market is obvious to all, and over the past two decades, the types of pop music in different regions have They have always been connected and influenced each other. With China‘s rise to become the sixth largest music market in the world, I believe that the era of Chinese pop music has come. Baimifan Copyright has a large number of compound talents and cross-border music assets, which will become the future link and An important force in the development of popular music, I am delighted that Universal Music Rights Management Group will also play an integral role in this process.”

Wang Yunyun, Managing Director of White Rice Fan Copyright“We hope that everyone can respect music copyright, so that every creator in the Chinese music market will be more motivated to create higher-quality works, and create a healthy copyright environment for the entire industry,” he said.

Wang Kaiyu, founder and CEO of Baimifan (Beijing) Cultural Communication Co., Ltd.He pointed out: “Copyright business is the core of Baimifan, our creative center, and the center of innovation and creation. We spare no effort in protecting and promoting creators, and we are also very happy to cooperate with Universal Music Copyright China. We look forward to the fruitful cooperation between the two parties.”

Andrew Jenkins, President, Asia Pacific, Universal Music Rights Management GroupSaid: “We welcome Baimifan Copyright to join the big family of Universal Music Copyright through this cooperation. We have world-class copyright management service capabilities, and an excellent team of continuous improvement and innovation in Universal Music Copyright Beijing and Shanghai. Provide the best quality creative services. The excellent creativity of the UMP China team will help Baimifan copyright to create more music masterpieces and commercial success. I look forward to the cooperation between the two companies in the future to continuously enhance the global influence of Baimifan copyright. “

In the fast-growing Chinese music market, Universal Music Copyright China has achieved solid performance as a leading copyright management company. The company has a long-term commitment to investing in and discovering local songwriters, building bridges between talented local creators and global songwriters, and becoming a vibrant music hub. In October 2021, Universal Music Copyright China opened its second branch in China in Shanghai, which is also an important measure for Universal Music Copyright Management Group to significantly expand its business in China.

About Baimi Fan Culture Communication Company

RYCE ENTERTAINMENT is an innovative cultural communication company. The company mainly covers five business sectors, including music content, artist management, entertainment marketing, investment and production, and label operation.

In addition to having a TOP-level artist resource matrix, it also has the world‘s top-level professional production management team and rich copyright resources and media channel resources. Through the integration and optimization of existing resources and business sectors, the company has iteratively innovated in the operation of cultural products and business models, in line with the development trend of mainstream new media, and opened up a strategic blueprint for international and diversified development.

About Universal Music Rights Management Group

Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) is a world-leading music copyright management company with 51 companies in 41 countries and its headquarters in Los Angeles, USA. UMPG’s agency range includes a wide variety of music, including the world‘s most famous music authors and repertoires. They include: ABBA, Adele, Alabama Shakes, Alex Da Kid, Axwell & Ingrosso, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Bastille, Beach Boys, Beastie Boys, Bee Gees, Louis Bell, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Jeff Bhasker, Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco, Chris Brown, Tommy Brown, Mariah Carey, Brandi Carlile, Michael Chabon, Kenny Chesney, Desmond Child, The Clash, Coldplay, Luke Combs, Elvis Costello, DaBaby, Jason Derulo, Alexandre Desplat, Neil Diamond, Disclosure, Dua Lipa , Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Danny Elfman, Eminem, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Florence + the Machine, Future, Martin Garrix, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Al Green, Josh Groban, Halsey, Emile Haynie, Jimi Hendrix, Don Henley, HER, Sam Hunt, Imagine Dragons, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tobias Jesso Jr., Billy Joel, Elton John/Bernie Taupin, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Linkin Park, Logic, Demi Lovato, the Mamas & the Papas, Steve Mac, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Metallica, Metro Boom in, Julia Michaels, Miguel, Nicki Minaj, Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Nas, Randy Newman, New Order, Ne-Yo, Pearl Jam, Post Malone, Quavo, Otis Redding, REM, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rex Orange County , Rosalía, Carole Bayer Sager, Gustavo Santaolalla, Schoolboy Q, Sex Pistols, Carly Simon, Britney Spears, Bruce Springsteen, Stax (East Memphis Music), Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, SZA, Shania Twain, Justin Timberlake, U2, Keith Urban , Jack White, Zedd, and more.Return to Sohu, see more