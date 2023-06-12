Home » Universal Pictures in talks to make ‘The Legend of Zelda’ video game adaptation, sources say
As reported last month, “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” producer Eiji Aonuma and production director Hidemaro Fujibayashi intend to release “The Legend of Zelda” video game adaptation movie in the future, and recently there is news that Universal Pictures Obtained the shooting copyright of the film adaptation.

The news comes from Jeff Sneider, host of The Hot Mic Podcast, who said that according to intelligence sources, Universal Pictures is discussing a big deal with Nintendo about “The Legend of Zelda”, and this deal is nothing more than discussing “video game adaptation movies.” “Can it come true? If it goes well, it is expected that “Super Mario Bros.” will become the next collaborative work of Illumination-Nintendo after “Super Mario Bros.”

Given that “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” has surpassed $1.3 billion in box office worldwide, Universal Pictures is expected to invest a lot of money in “The Legend of Zelda” video game adaptation film project, interested readers stay tuned.

