Universal Pictures invited up-and-coming writer Sujata Day to write the new film “American Pie”. The original film was released in 1999 and hit a global box office of $235 million. Seeing that money comes so easily, Universal has mass-produced three sequels and five extras.

Sujata Day’s self-written and directed debut “Definition Please” won Best Screenplay at the San Francisco International Asian Film Festival (CAAMFest) and Best Feature Film at the Cincinnati Independent Film Festival. Before that, she was only released on social platforms. Through his own works, he has won the favor of studios and film festivals.

The setting and plot outline of the new film “American Pie” are still unknown, only the creative basis of the film comes from Sujata Day’s ideas and new perspectives. She said in her speech that she has always been addicted to sexual comedy, and “American Pie” is one of her life’s favorites, and she is grateful for the love of the relevant units.

In addition, Lionsgate is planning to film “Now You See Me 3”, and the director is Ruben Fletcher, who has filmed “Zombieland” and “Uncharted”.

The first two “Now You See Me” grossed $687 million at the global box office, and Fletcher said he likes making magic films, especially with Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson.

Seth Grahame-Smith (pictured left), who wrote the laugh-out-loud The Lego Batman Movie, was selected to write the screenplay for Now You Me 3.

Finally, 20th Century Fox confirmed that the next “Planet of the Apes” will be released in 2024, and the creative team members are in place.

“Maze Runner” director Wes Ball will direct the new “Planet of the Apes” film from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. British actress Freya Allan, who played Ciri in The Witcher, will star in the film: