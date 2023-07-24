Universities make progress in “openness” and the search for solutions

Authorities from national universities are advancing in the “honesty” regarding the duration of undergraduate courses and their adaptation to “real students”, because they detected that while theoretically they are around five years, in reality they reach an average of nine, agreed from different houses of higher studies.

The “honesty” is part of the statement made in 2021 by the Ministry of Education, the Secretariat for University Policies (SPU) and the National Inter-University Council (CIN), where they defined seven guidelines for university policies to work post-pandemic, facing 2030. Among them, the review of the distance between the theoretical duration and the actual duration of the careers.

In the statement they affirmed that there is a “very wide” gap between the theoretical and the real duration and “only 29.6% of Argentine university students graduate in the expected theoretical time,” according to SPU.

With the aim of shortening this gap, national universities such as San Martín, located in the province of Buenos Aires; that of Villa María, in Córdoba; that of Whose; that of Rio Negro; that of Rosario, in Santa Fe; and the National Technological University, are carrying out surveys and reviews consulted intra-institutionally with teachers, graduates and students, in order to implement innovations guaranteeing educational quality, which allow not only to be honest, but -in some cases- to shorten careers, and adapt plans to current and real learning subjects.

Based on the information from the Siu Guaraní system, which records the student’s grades, Uncuyo accessed the actual duration of the degrees at that university and the data showed that “they take an average of 90% more than the theoretical duration,” which means that for a five-year degree it takes nine.

“It’s a lot,” the academic secretary of Uncuyo, Julio Aguirre, summarized to Télam, and the academic secretaries and rectors of other universities agreed on the diagnosis.

Among the factors of the delays, Uncuyo detected causes exogenous to the curricular design, referring to the itineraries of the students’ lives; and endogenous to design, linked to the structure of their careers, study plans and teaching practices, something that is repeated in other universities.

To deepen the analysis, the house of studies also outlined the “real students” versus the “ideal students” provided for in the study plans, and reaffirmed that “theoretical student does not exist”, because “when a study plan is created, they estimate that a student has 40 hours a week to study, study, do internships”, but “real students: more than 50% work, close to 20% have dependent children, more than 50% have people under their care”, precis only

“Real students cannot face this curricular design,” Aguirre said.

The challenge, then, “is to shorten the time of the races without reducing content, detecting repetitions, improving the didactics and the way of evaluating,” he pointed out.

In the same sense, the academic secretary of the National Technological University (UTN), Liliana Cuenca Pletsch pointed out that “in engineering careers, 4,100 hours are proposed in five years and a student should dedicate 11 hours a day six days a week to study”.

“That does not exist – he reaffirmed -, less in engineering, which most students from the third year onwards generally work”.

Meanwhile, the rector of the National University of Rosario (UNR), Franco Bartolacci, indicated that an important measure -but not the only one- to be able to reverse the gap is to “modify the number of hours”, and that was what they specified a month ago with a regulation in the UNR that established the minimum hours required by the Argentine university system for each degree will be taken as the maximum.

However, he remarked that “we must work on the overlapping of contents, correlatives and equivalences”.

Current legislation establishes a floor of 2,600 hours and four years for bachelor’s degrees, and for the careers included in article 43 of the Higher Education Law (such as Medicine and Engineering) a higher floor of number of hours and years is established.

The National University of San Martín (Unsam) also inquires about the time it takes students to meet academic requirements compared to what teachers think, and the first data showed that “it takes them much longer than what teachers consider,” Unsam’s general academic secretary, Alejandra De Gatica, told this agency.

“The honesty points to saying that in reality the degree is not 12 or 16 hours a week, but, at least, 40. It is necessary to inform, because if they do not live an experience of permanent frustration by not being able to complete what is proposed,” because “80% of our students work full time,” he explained.

From the six universities they also highlighted that the students fulfill care tasks.

From the National University of Villa María (UNVM) they also detected that the delays were linked to “unnecessary rigidities” in their study plans such as the “excessive load of annual subjects and correlatives”, which they made more flexible, UNVM academic secretary Javier Díaz Araujo told Télam.

Meanwhile, the director of the quality office of the Río Negro National University (UNRN), Graciela Giménez, explained that there are two phenomena associated with performance that “are quite serious in that they prevent graduation: desertion in the first year, something common in all universities in the country, and slow permanence.”

The six universities carry out different plans against this.

At Uncuyo, the curricular honesty program is framed in student-centered learning and they review all the curricular design from that point of view together with teachers, to detect the time required not only to study, but also to read the material, do the work, and take the exams, Aguirre said.

In the same way, from Unsam, they are currently facing an “innovation program,” De Gatica highlighted. In his case, the objective “is not to shorten the careers, but to analyze the academic proposals, both the study plans from the curricular aspect and the teaching practices,” he specified.

With the flexibilities in the study plans, the UNVM “improved the number of graduates and reduced the graduation time”, by reducing almost 300 hours in all the careers, enabling different dynamics, said Díaz Araujo.

Finally, from UTN, they addressed the change in teaching methodology and a ‘curricular adaptation’ based on minimum content and training by skills, concluded its academic secretary.

