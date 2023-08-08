University inclusion policies, why they are important

In today’s society, inclusion has become a fundamental value for the development of more equitable communities that are respectful of the diversities that comprise them.

Educational institutions, especially universities, play a crucial role in the promotion and dissemination of this type of policy that encourages the active participation of all individuals, regardless of their abilities or personal characteristics.

The University of Belgrano, aware of its responsibility in building a more humane post-pandemic future, has taken significant steps in recent times to promote inclusion in its community and beyond.

With the updating of its “Social Project, Sustainability and Inclusion” department, a series of initiatives have been launched to promote integration and social cohesion. Along these lines, it has established a strategic alliance with the Jean Maggi Foundation, and has become the headquarters of the “María Kodama” International Museum of Disability, both of which have become significant instruments for the promotion, reflection and awareness of the importance of inclusion.

On the one hand, with the Jean Maggi Foundation, adapted bicycles for people with motor disabilities are delivered free of charge under the fundamental premise that the movement and freedom that these tricycles grant function as key inclusion tools, through which those who receive them begin to develop sportingly, personally and socially, achieving achievements that contribute to the well-being, not only of themselves, but also of their families and environment.

Likewise, and making this premise its own, the University of Belgrano has gone one step further, by offering, starting this year, two total annual scholarships so that people with motor disabilities selected by the Foundation can carry out university studies at a distance. These scholarships not only facilitate access to higher education for disabled people -or with serious difficulties in moving to their headquarters-, but also allow them to recognize and value their talents and potential contributions to the academic and professional world.

Within this policy, on July 19, he inaugurated the exhibition “The Adventure of Breaking Limits” which, declared of Cultural Interest by the Legislature of the City of Buenos Aires and with the support of the Embassy of the European Union in Argentina, will be taken to the cities of Córdoba, Bariloche, Ushuaia, Mar del Pata and Montevideo. The exhibition recounts, under the motto “the difficult is done, the impossible is tried,” how Jean Maggi, managing to overcome his own physical limitations derived from early poliomyelitis, managed to cross the Andes on horseback, climb the Himalayas on an adapted bicycle , or set foot on the Antarctic continent through a kayak, among other feats.

Likewise, and with the same objective of carrying an inspiring message about resilience despite adversities, the photographic contest “Movement is Magic” was launched, specially designed to encourage people to portray “disability in action”. by capturing moments of overcoming and empowerment. This contest -whose jury is made up of prestigious artists, academics, diplomats and journalists; and whose prize will be awarded on December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities- seeks to reward the images that best convey the strength and determination of people with disabilities, showing how they challenge themselves and how they defy the limits that society imposes.

On the other hand, the University of Belgrano has become the headquarters of the “María Kodama” International Museum for Disability, which opened its doors on Thursday, August 3, with more than 200 works of art. This itinerant space that will later also move to Switzerland, seeks to raise awareness and promote reflection on the inclusion of neurodivergent people, managing to raise awareness and break down mental barriers, and contributing to the construction of a more empathetic and understanding society through art.

For the UB, the importance of including people with motor and neurological abilities in society is undeniable and a priority; an ethical and social imperative. And for her, allowing them to participate in an active and meaningful way not only enriches the diversity of the community, but also contributes to the generation of an increasingly compassionate and just world.

It is known that inclusion opens the doors to unique talents, abilities and perspectives that can contribute to the development and progress of society as a whole.

In the university field, this importance becomes even more relevant, higher education having to become a naturally accessible and inclusive space for all those who want to study, regardless of their abilities.

In this line, the University of Belgrano seeks to demonstrate that inclusion in education constitutes a cornerstone for the progress and transformation of society. This approach must be followed by other organizations, since only through joint work and respect for diversity will it be possible to build a more inclusive and humane future for all.

The path towards this new reality always begins with small gestures and actions -such as the creation of spaces for reflection and awareness, or the granting of scholarships- that contribute to building a society in which all people have the opportunity to reach their maximum potential without regardless of their abilities or personal characteristics.

*Vice President of Institutional Management of the University of Belgrano

