Univision’s New Program “Tell me now” Features Dominican Communicator Clarissa Molina

Univision Continues to Invest in Dominican Talent Clarissa Molina

Univision is placing a big bet on Dominican communicator Clarissa Molina. The renowned actress and former beauty queen is set to premiere her new program, titled “Tell me now,” this Thursday alongside Mexican television presenter Karina Band and Cuban communicator Jorge Bernal, who recently joined Univision after spending years with Telemundo.

Molina expressed her excitement about the show, which will air on ViX at 7 pm this Thursday, October 5th. In an interview with People in Spanish, Molina revealed that the program is specifically designed for individuals who seek fast and informative content.

The entertainment show will consist of various segments including “The Hashtag of the day,” “The most fashionable,” “5 of many,” “Ta’ trending,” “Sincerely Victoria,” “Astrology,” “Beautiful as a star,” “Houses of the famous,” and “Cooking with the star”. It aims to provide a diverse range of topics, covering everything from beauty, food, and household tips.

Molina also expressed her admiration for her colleagues on the show. She described working with Jorge Bernal as a pleasure, highlighting his creativity and improvisational skills. She mentioned that there were several other candidates considered for the role, but the trio formed by Molina, Bernal, and Karina Band proved to be the perfect fit.

Karina Band brings a unique flavor to the show, according to Molina. She believes that she will learn a lot from both of her co-hosts and absorb valuable insights from each of them.

Univision’s decision to continue investing in Clarissa Molina’s talent demonstrates their confidence in her ability to captivate audiences. With her beauty, intelligence, and charming personality, Molina is set to make a significant impact on the network and solidify her position as a rising star in the entertainment industry.