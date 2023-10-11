Univista TV Owner Ivan Herrera Speaks Out on Departure of Cuban Presenter Jose Carlucho

Univista TV Owner, Iván Herrera, Speaks About Departure of Presenter José Carlucho

In an interview on Univista TV, Iván Herrera, the owner of the channel, addressed the departure of Cuban presenter José Carlucho from the cast. Speaking with comedian Carlos “Pillín” Marrero, Herrera assured that Carlucho’s departure was not due to any conflicts or disagreements.

Herrera emphasized that Carlucho made the decision to pursue another project and announced that Univista TV would continue to bring new projects to its loyal audience. He expressed gratitude to the viewers for their support and acknowledged the hard work that has been put into the channel.

“We have to continue with our own project while José thought about his. Univista TV will continue its journey. We have parted ways, and I see it positively. I have nothing but good wishes for him,” Herrera said.

Herrera also assured the audience that more exciting projects were in store and acknowledged the importance of respecting the viewers who have made the channel successful.

Many followers expressed their support for Herrera’s approach. One viewer commended Herrera for his decency and sincerity and wished success for both Univista TV and Carlucho. Others praised Herrera for his generosity, recounting personal experiences where he had extended a helping hand.

While some viewers speculated that financial reasons could have contributed to Carlucho’s departure, they had faith that he would return to the channel in the future. Overall, the sentiment among viewers was positive, with gratitude for the entertainment provided by Univista TV and excitement for upcoming projects.

The news of Carlucho’s departure has generated anticipation among viewers, who now await Carlucho’s version of the story. Despite the change, Univista TV remains committed to delivering quality content to its audience.

