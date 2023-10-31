Unleash Your Happiness with Dragon Ball Mall’s Movie Ticket Redemption Offer

New Benefit at Dragon Ball Mall: Movie Tickets Redemption!

Have you ever had this experience: after a busy work day, you long for a relaxing time to feel the emotional impact and spiritual enlightenment brought by movies?

This time the Dragon Ball Mall has a new benefit, only 5,000 Dragon Balls can be redeemed for a movie ticket. It is available in theaters signed by Maoyan and Meituan, and is valid until the end of this year. Come and save this happiness!

Recently, many good “dramas” have been released one after another. The film “Rescuing the Suspect”, directed by Zhang Mo and starring Zhang Xiaofei and Li Hongqi, tells the story of an angry mother who desperately fights back for her children, and revenge and counter-murder will become the final conspiracy. The plot of the whole film is not draggy, the rhythm is full, and the various twists and turns are surprising; there is also the film “The Mistake by the River”, directed by Wei Shujun and starring Zhu Yilong, which was shortlisted for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. It breaks the traditional Chinese style The fixed-line mode of the movie, through the main plot, feels like a crime-solving movie, but in fact it is a movie that exposes human nature and society, which makes people think more after watching it; there is also another movie directed by Wang Zizhao, starring Yu Hewei, Guo Qilin, Ni Hongjie and others The comedy movie “Second Hand Masterpiece” has a brilliant plot and is extremely satirical. It vividly displays human nature. It is a satirical masterpiece worth savoring. In addition, there are several major domestic and foreign productions that will be released one after another, so you can always find a movie that suits you.

In your busy life, you might as well take out time, whether you are alone or with relatives and friends, to enter the world of movies. You can temporarily stay away from the hustle and bustle, relax and enjoy an unfettered moment, regain inner peace and concentration, and let Inspiration and creativity are flowing again. Come and redeem your movie tickets. With 5,000 Dragon Balls, you can freely choose your favorite movie and unleash your happiness. (Click to redeem).

