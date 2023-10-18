Unlocking Solutions for Major Brand Events: Exploring the Role of Xiaohongshu in the Apparel Trend Industry

Fashion Talk: Unveiling the Latest Trends and Innovations in the Luxury and Apparel Industries

The world of fashion is constantly evolving, with new trends and innovations shaping the industry. In a new series called Fashion Talk, Xiaohongshu, the popular lifestyle community for young people, brings you the latest insights and exciting content from the forefront of the luxury and apparel industries.

The first section of Fashion Talk, TALK, features conversations with brand managers, offering a unique glimpse into their strategies and goals. Selected CASE studies are also showcased, highlighting successful brand campaigns and initiatives. TREND insights delve into the emerging styles and preferences among the new generation of young consumers. Finally, INNOVATION focuses on groundbreaking solutions and technologies that are revolutionizing the entire product life cycle.

The new generation of young users has become a powerful force in the apparel fashion industry. With their influence and purchasing power, they have the ability to shape style trends. This has opened up numerous growth opportunities and possibilities for brands. From camping style to new Chinese style, these new trends are revolutionizing the industry and challenging brands to keep up.

However, along with these opportunities come challenges. Brands must establish deep connections with their users and create marketing strategies that resonate with them. Traditional marketing methods are no longer effective in capturing the attention and influencing the consumption decisions of young users. Brands are now faced with the task of breaking through the noise and finding innovative ways to attract and engage young consumers.

With 260 million monthly active users, 70% of whom are born in the 1990s, Xiaohongshu has become the go-to platform for young people to make decisions on clothing and fashion consumption. This makes it an ideal platform for brands to reach their target audience. Xiaohongshu’s user portraits align perfectly with the target groups of clothing brands, making it an invaluable tool for brand event marketing.

Fashion Talk highlights successful brand events that have leveraged Xiaohongshu’s platform to reach and engage young consumers. Teenie Weenie, for example, partnered with spokesperson Zhao Lusi to launch a celebrity flash mob live broadcast exclusively on Xiaohongshu. This innovative approach helped Teenie Weenie achieve a staggering year-on-year increase in brand topic reading volume.

Septwolves also utilized Xiaohongshu’s platform to showcase their Milan Fashion Week big show. Through a combination of precise user targeting and captivating live broadcasts, Septwolves experienced a significant surge in search queries, leading to double growth in sales and volume.

Marisfrolg took advantage of Xiaohongshu’s unique IP and integrated marketing gameplay to celebrate their 30th anniversary. Through a combination of online reservations for offline exhibition viewing and real-time online experiences, Marisfrolg achieved an exposure of over 100 million and successfully immersed their brand in the lives of their users.

Fashion Talk also delves into the secrets of successful brand events and how Xiaohongshu has helped brands bring art to life and grow their businesses. With Xiaohongshu’s diversified live broadcasts, apparel brands have found new ways to move with the trends and thrive in the industry.

