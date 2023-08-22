Unmissable South Korean Movies on Netflix: From ‘Parasite’ to ‘Squid Game’ and More

South Korean movies and series have become incredibly popular in recent years, captivating audiences worldwide. Hit films like “Parasite,” “Squid Game,” and “Hellbound” have gained global acclaim, leaving viewers curious about what else the South Korean entertainment industry has to offer.

In an effort to showcase the brilliance of Korean filmmakers, Netflix has added five outstanding South Korean movies to its platform. These movies provide a much bigger platform for streamers to appreciate the talent and creativity of South Korean filmmakers.

One of the featured movies is “Okja” (2017), directed by Bong Joon-Ho, the acclaimed director of “Parasite.” This Netflix original film tells the story of a young farm girl who sets out to save her captive, genetically altered “super pig” from a corrupt meat processing company. “Okja” is an exciting, hilarious, and genuinely moving film that beautifully balances dark realism with childlike optimism.

Another highlighted movie is “Miss Granny” (2014), directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of “Squid Game.” The film follows an old woman who regains her youth after visiting a mysterious photo studio, allowing her to experience the life she always desired. Despite its family-friendly premise, “Miss Granny” is a hilarious and emotionally profound film that explores themes of regret, fear of death, and abandonment.

For fans of zombie movies, “#Alive” (2020) is recommended as a substitute for “Train to Busan,” as the latter is no longer available on Netflix. “#Alive” tells the story of a young man trapped in his high-rise apartment in Seoul during a zombie virus outbreak. With echoes of “Night of the Living Dead,” this gory and claustrophobic film delivers a sense of terror and isolation that resonates in the post-pandemic era.

“Silenced” (2011), also directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is another notable film on the list. It revolves around an art teacher who uncovers repeated sexual assaults against deaf-mute students at a school, with local authorities covering up the crimes. This grim and heartbreaking film, based on a true story, shed light on societal issues and had a significant social impact in South Korea.

Lastly, “Psychokinesis” (2018) offers a unique take on the superhero genre. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, known for “Train to Busan,” the film follows a security guard who gains telekinetic powers and uses them to protect his daughter’s neighborhood from a villainous construction company. This superhero adventure combines action, comedy, and human drama in an unmissable package.

These South Korean movies offer a diverse range of genres, from dark realism to comedy and even superhero flicks. With their powerful storytelling and impactful themes, they continue to captivate global audiences. Latin American viewers should note that Netflix’s selection is based on availability in the US, so some titles may not be accessible in their region.

