Unnie is so sweet! “Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” Kim So-yeon personally DMed Lee Dong-wook’s agency to thank: “Every time I help me retouch the picture…” – KSD 韩星网(star)

Sani

2023-06-16T08:30:00+08:00

It would be difficult for ordinary celebrities to notice such a small matter hidden in such a deep way. Kim So-yeon not only saw it but also expressed her gratitude in person. She is really careful and considerate~

Yesterday, Lee Dong Wook posted a screenshot on the IG limited action PO, which was a DM sent by Kim So Yeon to Lee Dong Wook’s agency. Kim So-yeon wrote: “Hello, I’m Kim So-yeon. Every time I post a photo, I am also very beautiful, thank you very much~” The sending time was May 29th, and it has been more than half a month since now, but Lee Dong-wook is only now Upon learning of this, I was surprised to leave a message: “Oh Mona! It was so late to confirm the intention of Red Wine (*Kim So Yeon’s character in the drama)… Our publicity team all shed tears of emotion… Oni ᅲᅲᅮ ᅮ” added a little fox emoji at the end.

(Source: [email protected]_official)

It turns out that Lee Dong Wook’s agency KINGKONG by Starship not only posted photos of Lee Dong Wook, but also released photos including Kim So Yeon when they updated the set footage through Naver Post (similar to a blog).

For such trivial matters, Kim So Yeon did not take it for granted, but specially sent a DM to express her gratitude to the staff. Ernie really has a delicate heart of gratitude~

In addition, the tvN fantasy drama “Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” co-starred by Kim So Yeon, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Bum had its finale last Sunday and ended perfectly with its highest ratings of 8.0%. It is reported that the producer intends to produce the third season, and the actors also have deep feelings for this series, and have expressed their willingness to continue starring.

