Home » Unnie is so sweet! “Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” Kim So-yeon personally DMed Lee Dong-wook’s agency to thank: “Every time I help me retouch the picture…” – KSD 韩星网(star)
Entertainment

Unnie is so sweet! “Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” Kim So-yeon personally DMed Lee Dong-wook’s agency to thank: “Every time I help me retouch the picture…” – KSD 韩星网(star)

by admin

star

Sani
2023-06-16T08:30:00+08:00

It would be difficult for ordinary celebrities to notice such a small matter hidden in such a deep way. Kim So-yeon not only saw it but also expressed her gratitude in person. She is really careful and considerate~

Yesterday, Lee Dong Wook posted a screenshot on the IG limited action PO, which was a DM sent by Kim So Yeon to Lee Dong Wook’s agency. Kim So-yeon wrote: “Hello, I’m Kim So-yeon. Every time I post a photo, I am also very beautiful, thank you very much~” The sending time was May 29th, and it has been more than half a month since now, but Lee Dong-wook is only now Upon learning of this, I was surprised to leave a message: “Oh Mona! It was so late to confirm the intention of Red Wine (*Kim So Yeon’s character in the drama)… Our publicity team all shed tears of emotion… Oni ᅲᅲᅮ ᅮ” added a little fox emoji at the end.

(Source: [email protected]_official)

advertise

It turns out that Lee Dong Wook’s agency KINGKONG by Starship not only posted photos of Lee Dong Wook, but also released photos including Kim So Yeon when they updated the set footage through Naver Post (similar to a blog).

(Source: Naver [email protected] Kong by Starship)

(Source: Naver [email protected] Kong by Starship)

(Source: Naver [email protected] Kong by Starship)

For such trivial matters, Kim So Yeon did not take it for granted, but specially sent a DM to express her gratitude to the staff. Ernie really has a delicate heart of gratitude~

See also  Belonging to ICE Yang Changqing's summer-limited romance, the latest album "Last Summer" is officially launched – yqqlm

(Source: Naver [email protected] Kong by Starship)

(Source: Naver [email protected] Kong by Starship)

In addition, the tvN fantasy drama “Legend of the Nine-Tailed Fox 1938” co-starred by Kim So Yeon, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Bum had its finale last Sunday and ended perfectly with its highest ratings of 8.0%. It is reported that the producer intends to produce the third season, and the actors also have deep feelings for this series, and have expressed their willingness to continue starring.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved

related news

further reading

You may also like

democratic dilemmas

why is it celebrated today, June 16

What is the home of the Sena family...

A sentence can generate a video. Everyone can...

Who was Manuel, the boy who was killed...

Naples contracted from Rudi Garcia as a replacement...

The disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski hits Capitanich on...

Two earthquakes are recorded in one day in...

What Lewis Hamilton said about his new contract...

Cristina Kirchner compared the crisis with those of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy