Although the original author Kazuki Takahashi passed away for some reason last month, it cannot be denied that “Yu-Gi-Oh” still has a prominent influence around the world. Recently, the emerging brand Unoriginal Ideas Ltd. used “Yu-Gi-Oh” as the creative theme to create a special YAMI HOODIE based on the protagonist “Muto Game”.

“Game King Yu-Gi-Oh”, originally titled “Game ☆ Game ☆ King”, is a juvenile manga serialized by cartoonist Kazuki Takahashi in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1996. The story revolves around the game-loving young Muto game, a series of adventures after solving the mystery of the “Millennium Building Blocks” and awakening the ancient Egyptian pharaoh (dark game). Although the early stage of the story was based on a variety of games, after the middle and late stages, it fully focused on the “card duel” created by Takahashi and Nozomi, and this card duel is also officially “Yu-Gi-Oh” “The reason why it is popular all over the world is the key. It is understood that Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG is not only the “World‘s Best-Selling Card Game” in the Guinness World Records, but also the “Swap Card Game Competition with the Largest Participation”. At the same time, it also made the original “Game☆Game☆King” very popular. From 1996 to 2004, a total of 343 episodes and 38 episodes were serialized, and two animation works, several movie versions and PC games were also developed. Wait.

The YAMI HOODIE launched by Unoriginal Ideas Ltd. this time is made of thick cotton, dark purple in color, and has a zipper that extends to the top of the hat. Just zip the zipper completely to see the protagonist “Muto Game (Dark Game)” ” face and his most distinctive zigzag hairstyle; in addition, as deduced in the anime, the familiar “Millennium Building Blocks” pattern is also printed on the chest, which is full of tribute.

This YAMI HOODIE is currently available from Unoriginal Ideas Ltd. for $190.