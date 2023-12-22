Unprecedented Scale: 2024 Taipei International Game Show Indie House Features 150+ Indie Game Masterpieces from Around the World

Taipei International Game Show to Feature 150 Indie Game Masterpieces from Around the World

Get ready to experience the cutting edge of independent gaming at the 2024 Taipei Game Show Indie House. The event, taking place from January 25th to 28th, will showcase more than 150 outstanding indie game masterpieces from around the world. This unprecedented gathering of indie games promises to offer a diverse and immersive gaming experience for players of all levels.

Among the featured games are the latest Dao soul-style masterpieces “Nine Days” and “OPUS: Heart to My Mountain” by local teams, as well as the critically acclaimed Japanese-style action RPG “Hundred Swordsmen: Demon Fighter Kitan” and the pixel style boss rush action game “Red Eyes Ruby”. These works, and many other indie games, will be available for players to explore and experience firsthand.

The Indie House independent game area will also provide players with the opportunity to interact directly with developers and gain insight into the design concepts behind each game. For hardcore players, this promises to be an amusement park of new and exciting works, while novices will have the chance to explore and enjoy games under the guidance of developers.

The international reach of the event is evident in the participation of teams from 16 different countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Cyprus, and Japan. Additionally, the collaboration with well-known overseas game exhibitions such as Singapore Gamescom Asia and Japan’s BitSummit has further expanded the scope and diversity of the event.

For the first time, the Taipei International Game Show is partnering with Singapore’s “Indie Wavemakers” to launch a live stage event, which will feature a curated selection of indie games brought by developers from both Taiwan and abroad.

This event is not to be missed for any gaming enthusiast. Pre-order tickets are currently available for purchase, so mark your calendars and get ready for the 2024 Taipei Game Show Indie House!

