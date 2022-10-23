Home Entertainment Unreal Engine 5 Homemade Open World “Venom” Concept Promotional Video Appreciation_Video Game_Movie_Spiderman
Unreal Engine 5 Homemade Open World "Venom" Concept Promotional Video Appreciation

2022-10-23 18:12

Source: 3DMGAME

original title: Unreal Engine 5 self-made open world “Venom” concept promotional video appreciation

YouTube channel TeaserPlay recently released a new concept video, using Unreal Engine 5 to create a promotional video for the open world of “Venom”.

Promotional video:

Although it looks beautiful, it is a pity that there is no video game work with Venom as the protagonist. However, in “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”, Venom will have an important role. It’s not known what role Venom will play in this game, but its special effects are always very pleasing to the eye in a video game.

In addition, the “Venom 3” movie has also been planned, and will continue to tell the story of “Venom 2”.

