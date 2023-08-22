Unsafe+Sounds 2023: Hope. A Politics Of Healing – mica

From September 7th to 17th the Unsafe+Sounds Festival will take place for the ninth time. 79 artists and 19 discourse guests can be experienced in seven venues. In addition to the Vienna Flucc and the Arena, the Zacherlfabrik, the Brunnenpassage and the Artspace Echo Correspondence will be used. The opening will take place in the halls of the Otto Wagner Postsparkasse in Vienna’s 1st district.

Hope. A Politics Of Healing

…and then there is this other presence.

that doesn’t feel so different at all.

Unsafe+Sounds presents contemporary club culture beyond the mainstream and progressive currents in electronic music. This year the festival once again focuses on the connection between contemporary aesthetics and social trends and makes current trends in electronic music visible. Unsafe+Sounds combines future-oriented positions of a contemporary culture that reflect critically on the reality that surrounds us. What unites the artists are emancipatory and forward-looking approaches. The spectrum ranges from club genres such as leftfield, techno, trance, gabber, post-club and broken beats, to subversive performances and abysmal post-industrial, from electro-acoustic deep listening sessions to profound singer-songwriting and digital(ized) he avant-garde.

LOKALE ACTS

Mm. I Afroninja I Aki Traar I Alpha Tracks I Asifeh I Christian Ingemann I Clement Think I Connie Frischauf I DJ Diamond I DJ Hauswein I DJ Olinclusive I DJ Shinsekai I E+T I Evelyn Plaschg I Farr I Firas Shehadeh I Hui Ye I Hyeji Nam I In My Talons I Inou Ki Endo I isocialbutterflyy I Jacob Schauer I Jenova I Julia Just I Kenji Araki I Kisling I MARAws I MONOCOLOR I Basstrojani slaughterhouse I Mursal I Möström I I hide I Nova Lux I Pete Prison IV I Pope bloody I RIC49 I Reza Kellner I S. blood I Seba Kayan I Sebastian Mayer I Spur B I Susanne Songi I Griem I Thao I Trance I Vich mind I W1ze I Welia I Xing I Yynona I zey I Zosia Holubowska

INTERNATIONALE ACTS

Audrey Chen US/DE I bela KR/DE I Coco Cobra CN/DE I ignoble AS/OF I Daniel I Blumberg UK I Diana Azzuz UA/SY/DE I The clear FR I Different Shades MYS I Emma DJ FI/FR I Europa OF I Goth Jafar US I City! HU I Helm UK I Li Yilei CN/UK I Lyra Pramuk US/DE I Mariam Rezaei UK I Moesha 13 FR I And men SE I Nanjing Yang CN/UK I Neo Geodesy KHM/FR I object blue JP/CN/UK I It’s slow THA/DE I Swan Meat US/DE I Tintin Patron OF I Why Be KR/DK/DE I Zoe Mc Pherson GO TO

In addition to the music program, the discourse program will help to better locate the different positions.

Unsafe+Sounds 2022 (c) Philippe Gerlach

DISCOURSE PROGRAM

The festival’s discourse program focuses on urgent socio-cultural and socio-political issues over four evenings. In cooperation with the Brunnenpassage, the question of the potential solidarity of diasporic communities is posed. Another discussion in the Artspace Echo Correspondence, an exhibition space and residency for migrant artists, asks about the relationship between music, identity and community in diasporic contexts. The third panel discussion is dedicated to an acute problem of the free Viennese club scene – the lack of rooms and safe spaces. Finally, a fourth discussion asks about the possibilities of a community of Asian-read electronic musicians and the prospect of founding a database.

SUNDAY, 10.9. 19:00-22:00 – Unsafe+Sounds in cooperation with Brunnenpassage

19:00-19:30 Keynote

Wandapanda & Tiger

Presentation of the pan-Asian documentation archive

19:30-20:00 Performance

Susanne Songi Griem

20:00-21:30 Panel-Diskussion I

“In Search of the We in the Diaspora”

(Discussion in German)

Panelist:within:

WEINA ZHAO (filmmaker, greenhouse)

CATHERINE ERNST (musician, artist)

DAVID VIŠNJIĆ (Photographer)

MYASSA KRAITT (cultural and social anthropologist)

Moderation: KHALIL’S WORLD

As part of the panel discussion, the participants in the discussion embark on a search for the “we” in the diasporic community, which is characterized by a large number of experiences of exclusion and the collective anti-racist concerns derived from it, as well as by emancipatory experiences of community, exchange and empowerment. What perspectives and demands are contained in discourses surrounding terms such as BIPoC, “(post-)migrant” or “diaspora”? And which ones do they leave out – unintentionally or intentionally? On what basis are self-designations and attributions made? And what is the significance of these debates in the local context? Together we will discuss how care and solidarity can be practiced in the recognition of our differences and how it is possible to learn from each other as a merger of hybrid and intersectional identities and to remain inclusive and open.

TUESDAY, 12.9. ECHO CORRESPONDENCE

15:00-16:00 Keynote Pisitakun „Politics of Sound in Thailand“ (lecture in English)

Many protest movements in Thailand use music as their main tool for communication. Pisitakun is researching these sounds that differ in interesting ways from each other over the decades. The usage of music in political movements and protests in Thailand started on 14. October 1973. Soon music became very popular on protest sites, turning many protest songs to well-known tunes for a large number of people. Music has thenceforth become an important part in the later demonstrations. Pisitakun is interested in the dynamics and importance of protest music in each era, from the 14. October 1973 uprising, the 6 October 1976 massacre, Black May 1992, Bloody May 2010, until the protests of the new generation in the present era during 2019-2023. These political protests are the starting point for an understanding of past demonstrations. Songs, lyrics, and melodies and interviews about the specific origins of music in each era form the base of his research.

20-21:30 Diskussion “Sonic Politics Of The Diaspora: Identity, Community, Revolt!” (discussion in English)

How do sound and politics relate to each other? Why does music play an important role in diasporic contexts Where can we find potential for community? Sound as identity-constitutive and imaginary.

More infos tba

Panelist:within:

HUI YE (artist, musician)

FIRAS SHEHADEH (artist, musician)

LUCIA KAGRAMANYAN (DJ, radio and filmmaker)

TJ HICKS (DJ, Producer)

Moderation: SHILLA STRELKA

THURSDAY, 14.9. ZACHERFABRIK

17:00-18:30 Discussion: “Lack of Club Rooms – Lack of Safe Spaces in Vienna”

in cooperation with Vienna Club Commission

Clubs are cultural, social and economic spaces. Above all, however, they should be spaces for possibilities. The free club scene in Vienna, on the other hand, is often dependent on spaces that are pervaded by discriminatory to abusive structures and at the same time follow the strict mechanisms of profit maximization. There is a lack of rooms and safe spaces that offer new opportunities. How can these terms be changed? And why should a cosmopolitan city like Vienna afford cultural and social opportunities?

Panelist:within:

SANDRO NICOLUSSI (musician, journalist, booker)

MIRABELLA PAIDAMWYO* DZIRUNI (Artist, Bad Bitch)

SADIA WALIZADE (Promoterin, DJ)

SUSANNE HAASE (Municipal Councilor, SPÖ)

Moderation: ANIA EQUAL & CHRISTOPH BENKESER

FRIDAY, 15.9. FLUCC DECK

18-19:30 Discussion: „Building a community“ – A database for Asian diasporic artists in electronic music

Maybe one of the most difficult questions to ask is how to become a community? In this discussion we will ask for the possibility of a database for electronic artists of the Asian Diaspora. What’s the pros, what could be the cons of such a platform? Who is included, who is excluded? If the focus of a community we want to build is on the Asian Diaspora, then how could we even begin to define such a community that is encompassing the multiplicities of regional, musical, cultural, linguistic, historic and political diversities and exchanges within Asia? In doing so, can we build networks as a means of self-empowerment and a tool for gaining visibility? We’ve invited speakers to the panel that are running labels, and/or agencies with an exclusive focus on artists with Asian heritage. Saphy Vong from Chinabot, Anthony Ko from Eastern Margins, journalist and booking agent Yuko Asanuma, Yegorka label-co-founder Tobias Lee, and Christine Kakaire from the Black Artist Database will join us with their expertise.

Panelist: within :

SAPHY DIE (musician, platform founder Chinabot)

YUKO ASANUMA (music agent, journalist)

TOBIAS LEE (musician, label owner Yegorka)

CHRISTINE KAKAIRE (Musikjournalistin, Black Artist Database)

ANTHONY KO (Eastern Margins, Agency & Label)

Moderation: মm.

VOICE:INSIDE

Altroy Jerome AT I Ania same AT I Anthony Ko CN/UK I Christine I Kakaire AUS/OF I Christopher Benkeser AT I David Višnjić AT I Firas Shehadeh PSE/AT I Hui Ye CN/AT I Catherine Ernest AT/DE I Lucia Kagramanyan ARM/AT I mirabella paidadomo* ziruni AT I It’s slow THA/DE I Sadia Walizade DE/AT I Sandro Nicolussi AT I Saphy Vong KHM/FR I Shilla Strelka AT I Suzanne Haase AT I Tobias Lee KR/DK/DE I Weina Zhao AT I Yuko Asanuma JP/DE

The discourse program takes place with free admission!

