Early Cuts Tour 2023: UNSANE, BUG, KRAMURI @ Kapu, Linz (25.05.2023)

In the Linzer Kapu there are always surprising highlights. Most recently, before Corona, more or less well-known underground bands were also playing I TANK in front of almost 70 people, NIRVANA were once also guests here and with UNSANE a real legend of noise rock was brought out of the dust that evening. In addition, the wacky guys from BUG inspire, as well as the brand new hope from Linz, KRAMURImake their live debut.

Already at 8 p.m. there was a lot of activity in the more or less cozy garden of the Kapu. Music fans of all walks of life met to pay homage to the legend from New York. But the supporters also brought some fans and friends with them. So you met old acquaintances, got to know new ones and talked lively about the Austrian and international music scene, and already hissed a few beers before the 9:00 p.m. kick-off for KRAMURI started, which the bassist promptly almost missed, but with the words: “If you want to play along, you should maybe go in.” Worse was prevented by an attentive follower.

The small but cult room of the Kapu filled up quite well, the amplifiers and pedals were tweaked for a moment and the noise break started. The noticeable tension of some of the members, because of their first performance, even though they are all seasoned and experienced musicians, was only noticeable for a short time and fell away after the moody opener “Bait”. Later Armin (among others known from extreme bands like DISTASTE, ENDONOMOS or before that UGF and VOR DIE HUNDE) got a little stress with the technique. The rest of the group bridged the time wonderfully with screaming guitars, repeated roars of the upcoming songs or short jams and the lyrics could quickly continue. The debut album with the simple title “Kramuri” had only been released a few weeks before and was gambled down completely in one go.

The cheering was great between the songs, the family atmosphere was pleasant and the songs bored noisy, rough and raw, but with enough melody wonderfully into the ears, while the troupe performed professionally, but also with a lot of fun, so that on the one hand the half hour flew by and on the other hand there was never the feeling that you should play your first gig here first. It doesn’t matter whether it’s brutal with “Try”, or sometimes a bit more restrained and melodic like with “More”, or nasty crawling with “Lurker”. I’m sure there’s still some fine things to come! So it was not surprising that some people quickly stocked up on self-made (batik) shirts and tapes.

Setlist KRAMURI:

Bait

Try

More

Shove

Earnest

You’re Almost As Special As My Space Jesus

Lurker

With BUG This was followed by really old hands who have been up to mischief in southern Austria since the 90s. It seems almost impossible to pigeonhole the band, although they are rooted somewhere in noise rock. Somewhere between noise, math, hardcore, sludge, and what-I-know-everything else, the gentlemen put on a tremendously impressive show, in which no song resembled the other and was simply impressive. But the frontman delivered the greatest performance, who impressed with his mix of shaking, dancing, headbanging and stroke symptoms in addition to his hoarse vocal performance. Behind them, the rest of the band remained surprisingly calm and inconspicuous, but also highly concentrated on their instruments, because what was on offer was definitely very demanding.

Here, too, the cheering was enormous and the band was visibly happy. And even if you didn’t understand every announcement through the singer’s dialect perfectly in the soundscape, you also noticed enormous gratitude and joy to be able to play here in the almost completely filled room of the Kapu. It only remains to be hoped that BUG will be allowed and will do this again soon!

And at 11:00 p.m. the time had finally come. The noise rockers from New York, founded in 1988, entered the stage, checked their equipment again and then started like a hurricane. UNSANE have an eventful history and should actually no longer exist, as it was announced in 2019 that the band, which had already been dissolved in 2003, would be buried again. The last founding member, Chris Spencer, who is responsible for vocals and guitar, was previously on the road with his long-standing troupe on the Early-Cuts Tour, on which only the first two albums were played. But somehow the American just couldn’t let it go, grabbed Messrs Cooper and Jon Syverson and went on tour again. Unfortunately, for those who were present at the last shows, one has to say that “only” the early cuts were offered this time, but of course the fans are now hoping for new music.

The performance was exactly what you would expect from such an old hand. A bit stoic, but also visibly grateful, Chris rocked back and forth between the songs like an athlete who can’t wait for the starting gun, and then went steeply through the songs. Vocally fat and musically even fatter, the three gentlemen literally pushed the audience against the wall with their sound, which also brought a proper (post)HC and punk list, so that it seemed unbelievable that only three gentlemen in one small act club. Chris also thanked the also very grateful and enthusiastic audience between the songs – mostly silently with nods of the head and hand signals. Otherwise, just cracker after cracker was ignited, which didn’t offer much variety, but with all the more power.

There is not much more to say than: UNSANE came, saw, rocked and won. It’s not for nothing that the New Yorkers are still one of the most important representatives of noise rock and will hopefully remain so – and above all actively!

Setlist UNSANE:

Organ Donor

Bath

Maggot

Cracked Up

Slag

Vandal X

HLL

Cut

This Town

Streetsweeper

Commited

Over Me

Against

Factory

Only Pain

We’re Fucked

Scrape

Empty Cardridge

Get Off My Back

What an evening. Three bands from the same genre and yet so very different, but all equally entertaining and memorable. An evening that definitely calls for repetition in this or a similar form. Make a note of KRAMURI and BUG and be sure to check out where you can get UNSANE live – you definitely won’t be disappointed!

UNSANE:





BUG:



KRAMURI:



