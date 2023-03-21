Home Entertainment UNSANE – The noise rock legend on “Early Cuts” tour (also in Linz, Ebensee and Vienna!)
Entertainment

UNSANE – The noise rock legend on “Early Cuts” tour (also in Linz, Ebensee and Vienna!)

The noie rock legend UNSANE is back and going on a big tour. The group also stops in Ebensee, Linz and Vienna. With great supporters in Linz like BUG, ​​the Linz newcomers KRAMURI and INTER ARMA in Vienna!

UNSANE come from the cities and have been active since 1988 and have rightly worked their way up to a scene size. So it’s all the more pleasing that the guys from New York are making two stops in Austria on their upcoming tour. To be more precise, the gentlemen will cause a stir in the course of their “Early Cuts Tour” in Arena Vienna together with INTER ARMA and tear down the huts in Linz together with BUG and KRAMURI!

Here you can get an idea of ​​what UNSANE will deliver:

Here are the important tour dates:

May 21, 2023 Arena, Vienna

mit INTER ARMA & ROADTRIP TO OUTTA SPACE

May 25, 2023 Kapu, Linz

my BUG & KRAMURI

05/26/2023 Cinema, Ebensee

with (TBA)

