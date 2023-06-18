“Until when you decide, Leo”, the column From Inside and the moment of Messi

Lionel Messi will be missed. As much as those placid early mornings, in which an orange put us in front of the television to see the great Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls. It was not necessary to know the basketball regulations in detail. The leader’s skill and gestures carpeted those two hours dedicated to pleasure. So much, as to make the question repeat itself: How could he do that?

What happened with Jordan, after a gap of several years, began to happen with Messi. In his case, naps or nights were illuminated when, when he was younger, he composed with Xavi and Iniesta, in Barcelona, ​​some of the most successful symphonies that football could offer from world champion Brazil in 1970 to the present day.

That team showed beautiful images, made by one or several, in a succession of concerts that made them immortal for a long time. With them, the question came back: How can they play like that?

After much walking and denying; of so many celebrations and disappointments; After some resignation with the obvious return, Messi is already a world champion and, after reaching the top, he is giving himself the luxury of looking meekly at the frantic movement of the world. And to act accordingly. Logic pushed him back to Barcelona.

Its main nest has it and it will be there when it stops playing. However, he has preferred the competition without so many rigors; he has preferred the relaxed competition, although full of marketing and lavishness. His back, already emptied of weight, lifts him up above any pressure. And for this reason, for him, nothing is discussed anymore.

In these days, journalism and people have wanted to know his course and when he will decide the end of his career. He has responded with a great goal at dawn, with a pass that, like against the Netherlands in Qatar, defies any labyrinth; with a forehand shot that he did not manage to “spoon”, because otherwise the stadium would have to be closed, and with a display of pure skill for which three Australians were left looking at the stands.

However, if one thing can be taken for granted, it is that time passes and the symbiosis between Rosario and the national jersey is growing, as gestures that speak of his well-being are observed in a space that shelters him with respect. His classmates love and admire him; his coach supports him. And the people, in Argentina and around the world, love him more and more and even revere him.

Messi will play from whenever he wants at Inter Miami. He has not set deadlines or goals. He will participate in the qualifiers with the national team and, in the meantime, “he will see”. Meanwhile, he continues to do things 15 days before his 36th birthday (he celebrates them on June 24) that no other player can do.

Today Messi feels free. His soul flies well above contracts, commitments and much less demands. He has his family and his World Cup. They are, respectively, the greatest value for his spirit and the greatest value for his sports career. From now on he will fly until his wings say enough. In the meantime, we will continue to enjoy it.