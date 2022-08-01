Listen to the audio version of the article

There is always something morbidly magnetic in the story of a heinous crime in a small exotic community, as it clearly demonstrates In the name of heaven (on Disney + from August 31st), true crime set in the suburbs of Salt Lake City, a city where Mormons make up 50% of the population. Based on the book of the same name by Jon Krakauer (released in Italy by Corbaccio in 2003), the series dramatizes real facts: the devout Mormon Brenda Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter were brutally murdered in July 1984 by people inside the community.

In the name of heaven proceeds with the solemn slowness of the crime of prestige, without rushing towards the solution, more attentive to the atmosphere and psychological analysis than to the twists and turns. With undeniable respect for the victims and the complexity of events, the series moves on three timelines: in the present, the investigations carried out by a strange pair of detectives, the Mormon Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) and the atheist Bill Taba (Gil Birmingham), of Native American descent; in the recent past, Brenda’s entry into the Lafferty family, as the wife of her youngest son, until her murder; in the distant past, the founding years of Mormonism and the original sins of his Church.

The accurate and realistic reconstruction of the 1980s reminds us of the now almost forgotten difference between a story set in those years and the aesthetics of nostalgia; less successful are the nineteenth-century sequences on Mormon history, which at times seem like a foreign body like the dramatic inserts of an episode of Superquark. Their necessity, however, becomes clear when one begins to understand the connection between crime, Mormon fundamentalism, and the contradictions deeply rooted in the very creed of Mormonism. mainstream.

Among the many positives, however, there are at least two problems that plague In the name of heaven: first of all a prolixity seriousness, which unnecessarily extends all the episodes to over an hour in duration; then the tendency to constantly put Andrew Garfield in the foreground and the internal conflict in his character, which the actor does not always know how to render adequately. Expanding the role of the talented Gil Birmingham, perhaps, would have made the vision more engaging.

In the name of heaven