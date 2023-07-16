Untouchable: A Two-Player Co-op Game Development Log

Title: Successful Completion of Game Jam by Erjiao, Introducing New Co-op Game “Untouchable”

Subtitle: Long time participant Erjiao expresses gratitude to fellow gamers and shares recent endeavors

Article:

Long time no see. Hello everyone. I am Erjiao. I am very energetic now! This Jam is very refreshing, 3 stars to complete the limited time copy of Game Jam (⭐: make the game within 48 hours; ⭐: guarantee sleep; ⭐: have fun), every step is not sloppy, the most important thing is, this attempt A two-player co-op game.

The game is so fun, I would like to thank Brother Hao who participated in the Jam again after more than 4 years for taking me to fly. In addition, let us congratulate Brother Hao on the successful completion of the first round of testing of the new game “Shadow of the Abyss”. This is a top-down fast-paced Roguelike action game with different characters, refreshing battles, rich skills and gameplay, as well as challenging levels and various maps.

Writing a development log for so many years feels like chatting with old friends and sharing recent events by the way. I am really grateful to everyone who has been with me, especially to mrup and π, especially π, who interacted with each other in almost every issue of the diary, I am really grateful. Your interaction is the driving force for me to keep recording. Even if bad things happen in my life, after writing the diary after the Game Jam, it seems to be healed. Because I know you’re here, and you’re listening to me say some sh*t, I’ll call this a soul station. Thank you Game Jam, thank you all, and thank you Nova!

I have recovered with full blood and entered a new large copy of work. As written in the GGJ 2023 development log, I focus my free time on learning English…and playing games…. I started to read the original book recently, so let’s take a while to learn the engine. The photo above is my favorite teacher Sam teaching Presentation skills. The English teaching is very interesting.

Back to the theme of this CIGA Game Jam, although the picture theme is very CIGA style, but it is not a bad idea to try a new text theme. In 21 years of CGJ, I made complaints about the way the pictures were made. Now that I think about it, everyone is actually groping forward. The Game Jam event has only appeared in China for a short time.

It may be because I am out of familiar things (Ludum Dare and GGJ’s Text topic) Instinctive discomfort, I’m too harsh. Isn’t Jam just different attempts again and again? The same is true for the organizers. It is also great to bring you a different experience every time. Come on. Overseas netizens think it’s weird, but it doesn’t matter, I will take action.

This time, there are 2 stations in Shenzhen Station. Our group of 2 people chose Nanshan Station, which is very close to my home and company (secretly happy), and took a taxi directly to the site after get off work on Friday.

Also, a mole was cut on the palm of my hand last month. After the stitches were removed these days, the wound was cracked due to excessive use of the handle when playing “Extreme Kingdom”, so the left hand is not very convenient these days. Jam is tied the whole time Tape squeezes the wound up. Very depressed, but the game that should be played has not been missed.

Downstairs, I saw the sign from a long distance away. This is the biggest scene in the Game Jam I have participated in in my impression. Thanks to CYTE, the organizer of Nanshan Station, for providing such a convenient venue for everyone. CYTE LAB is a studio founded by the friends of the previous Jam. Its business belongs to AIGC-related fields. Interested friends can try: ai.cytelab.net.

Yessss!!! Did not get lost, and the development special forces reached the target location very smoothly! At the same time, I also miss the warm and warm development of the cool house. I have been participating in the cool house Jam before, and this time I participated in Nanshan Station and even felt a paradoxical feeling of betraying the cool house /(ㄒoㄒ)/~~.

After arriving at the scene, we discussed for a while and then went downstairs to cook, and discussing while eating is my favorite part-this saves time in the Game Jam process, and the atmosphere is relaxed at the same time, and it may trigger a flash of inspiration.

This time we didn’t think too deeply about what TOUCH is. We mainly focused on the discussion of Gameplay, and finally decided to make a two-player cooperative game that can be touched but not touched. At first, I didn’t think this direction was so similar to a couple quarreling. When I tried it on Zhou Tian, ​​I suddenly felt that the characters were like two people who are incompatible with each other but very in love. Will stand up and block the disaster ahead for the opponent; even willing to change attributes (of the opponent) to fight against greater difficulties. So I named it “UNTOUCHABLE”, just like this kind of love, untouchable.

I struggled for a while when I was thinking about the packaging solution. In the real world, there are very limited elements that repel each other, such as magnets, electric charges, darkness and light, etc. In order to reduce the cost of players’ understanding, I finally thought of Disney’s new movie Crazy Elemental City, and decided to use two elements of water and fire to package it. Obviously, this combination evokes the memories of everyone playing “Forest Ice and Fire Man” when they were young (wry smile), so that many people’s first impression of Demo is “horizontal forest ice and fire man”. Is it really like this? I didn’t realize it at all when I drew it.

Considering the development time and the amount of resources, I adopted the most convenient style of painting. During the development period, when old acquaintances from Game Jam stopped by and said that the style of painting is good, I couldn’t help but regret not trying a new style of painting. It can be seen that the characters this time also use geometric figures. I have disassembled how efficient this drawing method is in detail in GGJ’s log last year. Interested friends can take a look. As for the new style of painting, let’s talk about it next time~

The picture above shows the state where the character has changed to the other party’s attribute. At this time, both parties can touch. With the character setup settled, I started thinking about the scene. Tried a few colors first. There is often a picture of dawn in my mind: the night has not faded, the stars are still hanging in the sky, but the sun has broken out of the horizon, and a red light shines on the distant mountain peaks! It feels very suitable with elemental magic!

Since there was only one scene, it took a little longer to add metal elements. As of 15:00 on Saturday, the scene design has been completed, and it has been modified into 2 mountains that want to be touched by hands.

After finishing all this, I went to the bar to drink something. I obviously felt that my physical fitness was not as good as before this year. I felt like my waist was about to break after sitting for a day. The NPC at the bar is a high school student who has just graduated and is on summer vacation. I prefer to play with children. It is very interesting. Chatting together makes me feel more energetic. I was sucking energy from a young NPC like a little witch, and he made me a coke+coconut water, well, it really wasn’t very good.

I brought Brother Hao a can of Coke, and came back to continue drawing the boss. Next to it is my resource list, and I will check one after drawing to prevent my head from overloading and crashing. I will list the resources I need in advance, and refund more and make up less. This trick really works. Usually by Saturday afternoon, my mind starts to become chaotic. With a list, I know what to do at a glance and it is not easy to miss something.

Considering that the player is a water elf and a fire… [Continued]

