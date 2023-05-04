UNTOUCHABLE, CHOICE

Wir Leben Laut Tour 2023: UNTOUCHABLE, WILLKUER @ ((scene)), Vienna (04/30/2023)

With her latest work “We Live Loud” reported INVIOLABLE recently and literally loudly. But where is it best to live loudly as a punk band, of course on stage – and so the South Tyroleans moved together with the boys from ARBITRARINESS through Europe and also stopped in ((szene)), Vienna. After we recently at the DONOTS sweating profusely, we also expected a sweaty evening at this completely sold-out concert.

And that’s how it was supposed to happen, but first the likeable guys trudged from ARBITRARINESS onto the stage, the hall filled up quickly and the atmosphere was immediately great. But the hymn “Bevor Hier Alles Hochgeht” from the current work “Zwei” invited people to go along, sing along and walk away right from the start. You could tell right away that the guys from Hülben felt comfortable on the boards and they easily infected their fans with that. After the second song “Für Immer Ist Eine Lange Zeit”, front grin Moritz Hermle welcomed the fans in Vienna for the first time in his life, because as he revealed immediately afterwards, it was the first Vienna gig ever.

And without much ado, it went on with more anthems and hits like “Geh Mit Uns” or “Die Beste Never Die” for which the acoustic guitar was also unpacked. In between, Moritz wondered about a football balloon in the crowd and appropriately announced “home game”. Motivated, enthusiastic – except for bass player Andreas, who obviously had a broken knee and therefore found a seat on a bar stool – the Germans used every inch of the stage and simply spread an incredibly good atmosphere and enough beer mood. And towards the end it got really loud again with “Scheißegal” before the band said goodbye extensively and visibly happily without an encore, which was vehemently demanded.

Setlist WILLKUER:

(Intro)

Before everything goes up here

Forever is a long time

We are who we are

Walk with us

I’m not OK

The Best Never Die

home game

Arbitrariness

None of you

I do not give a shit

(Other)

And the atmosphere made us feel good INVIOLABLE plug in effortlessly and were just a good ten minutes earlier than planned on the stage of the scene’s packed hall. Singer Joachim “Joggl” Bergmeister and his boys were hooked, even if you could tell that one or the other member had a hangover that they had been breeding in the morning, as the band told us in the really interesting interview beforehand. But the full professionals from Vipiteno definitely didn’t let that slow them down, because from the first second the new hit “Die Hand Die Ich Mir Reichte” went full steam through the set.

With a grin, Joggl explained that if his home town of Vipiteno wasn’t so beautiful, he would definitely move to Vienna, because he absolutely loves it here. Without further ado, we continued with good mood anthems such as “Here Bin I” or “We Are The Voice”. The audience was always nicely involved – not that it was necessary, because they were already in the mood for a concert – and were allowed to kneel down on one or the other song in order to then jump with the band and on “Hey Ho” the eponymous ones too shout along with words.

In addition to lively speeches, Joggl always gave the middle finger for all sorts of things that annoyed him, but also just because. He also thought it was a pity that his wife couldn’t be on the tour, but had appointments somewhere herself, and so he immediately dedicated the anthem “Du Fehlst” to her. But also guitarist Heiss was always full of thanks and took a few announcements from the frontman, so that he could refill a beer, or rather a 16er tin, or consume a Tchick. At some point, the singer also changes his sweaty outfit and likes to put on sunglasses.

With some songs, the atmosphere exploded again, like the band anthem “Straight Path”, “Flugel” or the newer song “Wir Leben Laut”. But no matter how old or new a track was, the fans all had powerful voices and were lyrical, even though the band hadn’t found their way to Vienna for a good nine years. After more than one and a half hours, the gentlemen said goodbye, only to come back with four more German punk crackers and provide another sweaty few minutes.

Setlist UNTOUCHABLE:

(Intro)

The hand I gave myself

Only these songs

Here I am

We Are The Voice

Your life, your rules, your law

Until nothing remains

Sleepless

Straight way

Hey Ho

You can do me all the time

Fight with us

Kiss Me

I belong to myself

Forever My

Stone, shards, dirt

You miss

wing

As long as our hearts still beat

Together

Our guns

We live loud

The stadium is on fire

–

A thousand thoughts, a thousand pictures

Forever

I want to see you again

Torch In The Storm

Maybe some of the guys should have skipped a few beers beforehand, but that’s what punks are like; partying, good mood and rock’n’roll and UNANTASTBAR delivered all of that that evening in the ((SZENE)) and easily satisfied their fans in the two hours. Sweating and grinning, numerous supporters could disappear into the night, above all with the knowledge that they will return when UNANTASTBAR blow to the concert again.

